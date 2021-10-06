Liverpool make inquiry to sign exciting Germany international - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly plotting a move for RB Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi.

The 19-year-old has been in scintillating form this season and has caught the attention of a number of top European clubs.

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool are currently monitoring the teenager's performances. The Reds failed to sign a striker in the summer transfer window despite being linked with a host of top-quality No.9s.

The Merseyside giants are bracing themselves for the absences of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. The two players will join their respective international teams for the Africa Cup of Nations midway through the season.

As a result, Liverpool will have to depend on other players to step up in the duo's absence. Roberto Firmino has shown signs of returning to form this season but has been highly inconsistent in recent years.

The Reds could, therefore, look to sign Karim Adeyemi in January. The German has scored 11 goals in 15 appearances for RB Salzburg across all competitions this season.

The youngster made his international debut for Germany in September. He came on as a second-half substitute and scored in his side's 6-0 victory over Armenia in a FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier.

While the return of Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk from injury is a massive boost for Liverpool, the team still lacks strength in depth in the attacking department. Manager Jurgen Klopp is, therefore, likely to prioritize the signing of a striker in January.

Liverpool could face competition from Bayern Munich for the signature of Karim Adeyemi

Karim Adeyemi made his international debut for Germany in September this year

Despite being the current frontrunners to secure the signature of Karim Adeyemi, Liverpool could lose out to Bayern Munich in the race to sign the striker.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Red Bull Salzburg starlet Karim Adeyemi 'favours a move to the Bundesliga despite Liverpool making an enquiry' trib.al/S3LxzoP Red Bull Salzburg starlet Karim Adeyemi 'favours a move to the Bundesliga despite Liverpool making an enquiry' trib.al/S3LxzoP

Also Read

Bayern Munich are bracing themselves for the potential exit of Robert Lewandowski. The Polish superstar is reportedly seeking a new challenge and has been linked with the likes of Real Madrid, PSG and Manchester City.

Bayern Munich are unlikely to sell the striker unless they can sign an adequate replacement for him. The Bavarian giants are also rumored to be interested in Karim Adeyemi.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh