Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on Manchester United and Arsenal and comments on the top 4 race 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given a glowing verdict on Manchester United and Arsenal's seasons under Erik ten Hag and Mikel Arteta.

The Red Devils have picked up form following a woeful start to the campaign in which they lost their first two games on the bounce.

Their first victory came against Liverpool in a 2-1 win over Old Trafford.

Ten Hag's men sit fifth in the league, with a four-point lead over Klopp's sixth-placed side.

Meanwhile, Arsenal lead the way in the Premier League, boasting a five-point lead over reigning champions Manchester City who are second in the table.

Klopp has been impressed by several sides that sit above his Anfield outfit, including Manchester United and Arsenal.

He touched on the top-four race in his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool's clash with Leicester City on Friday, December 30.

The German coach said (via Manchester Evening News):

"We all knew that Newcastle would be a massive contender from now on and it's clear with Man United and Arsenal playing an exceptional season, all respect for that, City is City so all of a sudden you have four teams occupying, Tottenham fighting hard, Chelsea still there."

Newcastle United are the season's surprise package as they are flying high in third with 33 points from 16 games.

Eddie Howe's Magpies are proving to be tricky customers for top-four hopefuls, including fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who they beat 2-1 on October 23.

Chelsea have struggled this term and sit in eighth place, but their presence as a top-four contender is credible.

Klopp continued by alluding to his team's current positioning, who have climbed up the table following a disastrous start to the campaign:

"We are back to a top six or top seven, if you like, and only four can make it. We know that, we know that absolutely. The quality of the opponents is obviously clear but most of the things we can still sort ourselves."

Liverpool and Manchester United could be set to miss out on Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea

Liverpool and Manchester United may miss out on Fernandez.

Liverpool, Manchester United, and Chelsea are all interested in signing Benfica midfielder Fernandez.

The Argentine impressed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with La Albiceleste, making seven appearances, scoring one goal, and providing an assist.

He was named the Best Young Player of the tournament in Qatar as Argentina lifted the illustrious trophy.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Fernandez is eager to move to the Premier League.

He has reportedly said yes to Chelsea, who may need to pay Fernandez's release clause.

Benfica are demanding the clause of €120 million to be paid for a player who only arrived at the Estadio da Luz from River Plate this past summer.

