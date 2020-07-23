Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp picks two players who can add an extra dimension to the team next season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has named Naby Keita and Curtis Jones as two players to provide an extra dimension to Liverpool's ambitions next season. Keita scored the opening goal for Liverpool as they beat Chelsea 5-3 to lift the Premier League trophy for the first time in 30 years.

Curtis Jones came on in the second half and played a role in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain goal, effectively killing off the game for the Champions. Speaking after the game, the Liverpool manager said,

"Each player who played now and in the majority of the games can improve. That is the age group they are in, better decisions in what they do, being defensively better, but we have players who didn't play that much for example and Naby [Keita] is a good example of that".

The Premier League-winning German added,

"Curtis Jones is a good example of that too. We don't want to make [the pressure] too big, but he looks kind of ready. So that means we have space and potential for improvement. We will work on that but not tonight, obviously."

Jurgen Klopp expects Naby Keita and Curtis Jones to step-up next season

Liverpool played their last game at Anfield of an incredible campaign in the Premier League which saw the now 19-time champions winning an incredible 31 games. Jurgen Klopp's side, understandably, took the pedal off the gas since they mathematically won the title.

Naby Keita and Curtis Jones for Liverpool

One of the many positives for Reds has been the emergence of 19-year-old Curtis Jones, who recently signed a 5-year contract with Liverpool. The midfielder bagged his first goal for his boyhood club against Aston Villa earlier in the season.

The Englishman will be wearing the Number 17 jersey made famous by former captain Steven Gerrard and Steve McManaman for next season. Jones became Liverpool's youngest captain at the age of 19 years, when he walked out wearing the armband at Anfield against Shrewsbury Town in the League cup.

Naby Keita has been one of Liverpool's most improved players since the Premier League restart, recapturing some of the form which made Liverpool spend over €50 million for his signature. The Guinean has suffered from a lack of form and untimely injuries since his arrival from RB Leipzig in 2018.

Liverpool are unlikely to spend big in the upcoming transfer window, with club's finances dwindled by the COVD-19 pandemic.