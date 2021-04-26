Liverpool manager urged to join Bayern Munich - Reports

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been urged by former Borussia Dortmund player Roman Weidenfeller to become the next Bayern Munich manager after Hansi Flick announced his desire to leave in the summer.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge: "It is a fact that Hansi Flick told us that he wanted to leave us after the season. We agreed that we would sit down after the game in Mainz" [BamS] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 24, 2021

Klopp has been Liverpool's manager since October 2015 and has led the Reds to one Premier League title, one UEFA Champions League (UCL) trophy and one UEFA Super Cup win thus far.

In December 2019, the German signed a contract extension with Liverpool but Klopp may leave Anfield before his term ends in 2024.

Weidenfeller said that, with Klopp emerging as a top candidate for the Bayern Munich job, the current Reds manager may find it hard to reject an offer.

Klopp could leave Liverpool if Bayern Munich decide to appoint him as their new manager

Liverpool have drawn their last two Premier League games

Before Klopp joined Dortmund in 2008, it was revealed by Weidenfeller that the current Liverpool manager had held positive talks with Bayern Munich.

The former goalkeeper went on to claim:

"If the situation arises like this, I don't know whether he will turn down a second Bayern offer."

Advertisement

"It's the next step for Jurgen, as long as he still wants to be on the pitch every day.”

Apart from Klopp, Bayern are also rumoured to be considering RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann as a possible replacement for Flick. While Nagelsmann is less experienced than the Liverpool boss, the 33-year-old has earned plenty of respect from his time at Hoffenheim.

The Reds recently drew 1-1 with Newcastle United and are struggling to finish in the top four of the Premier League with five matches to go. Liverpool have also been knocked out of the UCL by Real Madrid and are out of contention for any trophies this season.

Despite the club's poor performance this season, Klopp is still greatly appreciated by the Liverpool faithful and is likely to be given the full backing by the board in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Liverpool have collected just five points (out of a possible 27) at home in the Premier League in 2021, only Fulham have picked up fewer (4) among all 92 teams in England's top four divisions.



0.44 points/game at Anfield in 2021. 😳 pic.twitter.com/VA07TJfUe3 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 24, 2021

On the other hand, Bayern are en route to winning yet another Bundesliga title. They are currently at the top of the table with 71 points while RB Leipzig, who are in second place, have 64.