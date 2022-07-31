Liverpool 3-1 Manchester City: Player Ratings as debutants Darwin Nunez and Julian Alvarez introduce themselves to English fans with a goal apiece | FA Community Shield 2022

Liverpool defeated Manchester City 3-1 in the FA Community Shield at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, July 30.

The Reds faced the Cityzens in this season's curtain-raiser, with all eyes on the new signings made by the two sides. Pep Guardiola added Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez to his side, while Jurgen Klopp signed Darwin Nunez.

Tonight's encounter between the two favorites for the Premier League title served as a trailer for the movie that is to come in the regular season.

City Xtra @City_Xtra



🛡️ FA Community Shield

🏟️ King Power Stadium

@LFC

17:00 KO UK

ITV 𝗜𝗧'𝗦 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝗗𝗔𝗬!!!🛡️ FA Community Shield🏟️ King Power Stadium17:00 KO UKITV 𝗜𝗧'𝗦 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝗗𝗔𝗬!!!🛡️ FA Community Shield🏟️ King Power Stadium🆚 @LFC ⏰ 17:00 KO UK📺 ITV https://t.co/l868KaAk38

The sides played an exciting first half of football, with Liverpool displaying their abilities on the ball better than their opponents. City struggled during the initial exchanges and it took a while before they got into their stride, playing their passing game.

The first half saw just one goal, scored by Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 21st minute. Mohamed Salah provided the assist for the goal.

Rustiness among players on either side was clearly visible as they faced off in preparation for the upcoming season. They struggled to maintain intensity and continuity to their play, resulting in a choppy game of football for the most part.

Liverpool went into the break leading Manchester City 1-0.

Liverpool began the second period as they ended the first, creating innovative passing combinations to progress the ball. Manchester City struggled to find pockets of space to operate in, often being outnumbered in central areas of the pitch. The Reds' overload helped them maintain greater possession of the ball.

City, who failed to impose themselves sufficiently in the first half, committed more men forward in order to equalize. They effectively used their fullbacks on the overlap to forge opportunities.

Substitute Julian Alvarez pegged Liverpool back by equalizing shortly after coming on. However, his joy was short-lived as the Reds were awarded a penalty soon after. Salah stepped up to score, putting them up 2-1. Darwin Nunez then sealed the win in the dying embers with a smart header to make it 3-1.

The game ended in a victory for Liverpool. That said, let's take a look at the player ratings from the game.

Liverpool Player Ratings

Adrian - 7.5/10

Adrian was excellent in the Reds' goal, making key stops and using his agility well. He made a stunning seven saves overall and was unlucky to concede one goal from close-range.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7/10

Alexander-Arnold had a great game, scoring an all-important goal for his side to give them an early lead. He dominated the right flank for Liverpool, passing the ball with precision and intent.

He played four accurate long balls and one accurate cross, along with one key pass.

Joel Matip - 6.5/10

Matip made a decent start to the game and looked composed as the clock ticked on. He made four clearances and one tackle, and won one of his three duels.

Virgil van Dijk - 6.5/10

Van Dijk was slow to start the game but slowly starting getting increasingly involved in proceedings. He won one of his two duels and made one clearance and one block.

Andrew Robertson - 7/10

Robertson looked lively running up and down the left flank, occupying some key areas for Liverpool in attack and defense. He made four clearances and won one of his four duels.

Jordan Henderson - 7/10

Henderson looked composed on the ball, distributing it well to teammates in space. Most of Liverpool's moves happened down the right side, with Henderson combining with Salah and Alexander-Arnold. He won two of his three duels and passed the ball with 70% accuracy.

Fabinho - 6.5/10

Fabinho continued with his stuttering display against City, taking a considerable amount of time to get into the game. He won three of his nine duels and passed the ball with 83% accuracy.

Thiago Alcantara - 7/10

Thiago started the game on the left side of the Reds' midfield. He passed the ball well, creating space for his teammates. He played two accurate long balls and won six of his 13 duels. Thiago passed the ball with 95% accuracy.

Mohamed Salah - 8.5/10

Salah looked threatening on the right flank, but was unfortunately unable to alter the scoresheet early on. However, he converted a penalty in the second half to put his side up 2-1. Salah also completed five successful dribbles and won six of his 12 duels.

Roberto Firmino - 6.5/10

Firmino started the game by providing Liverpool with an opportunity to hold the ball and pass it around in City's defensive third. He attempted one shot which was off target, and also won three of his 10 duels.

Luis Diaz - 6/10

Diaz was rarely involved in moves as he struggled to impose himself on the game. He was subbed off in the second half.

Substitutes

Darwin Nunez - 6.5/10

Nunez came on at the hour-mark and scored the goal to put his side ahead 3-1 in the dying embers. He attempted a total of four shots - two on target and two wide of the mark. He missed easy opportunities to test Ederson in Manchester City's goal.

James Milner - 7/10

Milner replaced Alexander-Arnold in the second half. He played one accurate cross and one accurate long ball.

Harvey Elliott - 6.5/10

Elliott came on in the 73rd minute and put in a decent performance to help Liverpool close out the game.

Naby Keita, Fabio Carvalho & Curtis Jones - N/A

They came on as late-game substitutes and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

Manchester City Player Ratings

Ederson - 5.5/10

Ederson had an uncharacteristically poor game between the sticks for Manchester City. He looked shaky and unsure with the ball and his saves were not effective.

Kyle Walker - 6.5/10

Walker made a cautious start to the game in the first period. However, he started making overlapping runs and upped his game once his side fell behind. He won six of his eight duels and made two clearances and two interceptions.

Ruben Dias - 6.5/10

Dias made a strong start to the game as Manchester City's captain on the night. He won both of his aerial duels, made five clearances, blocked two shots and made two interceptions.

Nathan Ake - 7/10

Ake made a rare start for City and put in an encouraging display partnering with Dias. He performed well, winning all seven of his duels. He also made four clearances and two interceptions.

Joao Cancelo - 6.5/10

Cancelo looked lively starting on the left flank. However, when City had the ball, he occupied advanced areas on the pitch to keep Liverpool's defenders occupied and to draw them out of position.

Kevin De Bruyne - 7/10

De Bruyne could not impose himself sufficiently on the game and was replaced after 74 minutes. He played three accurate crosses and two accurate long balls. De Bruyne also won just one of his seven duels.

Rodri - 7.5/10

Rodri controlled the midfield as he helped Manchester City fight back into the game having fallen behind in the first period. He played eight accurate long balls with 100% accuracy. Rodri also won eight of his 14 duels and passed the ball with 93% accuracy.

Bernardo Silva - 7/10

Silva had a decent game in midfield for City. He played one accurate cross and four accurate long balls. He also passed the ball with 90% accuracy.

Riyad Mahrez - 6.5/10

Mahrez had a decent game for City but failed to make a significant impact in the proceedings. He won three of his six duels and passed the ball with 76% accuracy.

Jack Grealish - 6.5/10

Grealish had a decent game, but it was clear that Manchester City's attackers needed more game time together to form a rhythm of play together.

Erling Haaland - 6/10

Haaland made a decent official debut for his new side. However, his finishing was worrisome as he missed an open goal as well as some other sitters.

Substitutes

Phil Foden - 6.5/10

Foden came on as a second-half substitute and put in an encouraging performance. He kept Liverpool's defense on their toes with his silky footwork.

Julian Alvarez - 7.5/10

Alvarez came on in the second half and scored just 12 minutes after coming on.

Ilkay Gundogan - 6.5/10

Gundogan replaced Kevin De Bruyne late in the game and put in a good performance.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far