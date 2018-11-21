Reports: Liverpool may look to sign Serie A superstar after Fekir's fallout

Jurgen Klopp

What's the rumour?

Liverpool were desperate to sign Nabil Fekir during the summer transfer window, as he is highly admired by Jurgen Klopp. Fekir had undergone a medical and agreed personal terms on a five years deal but the deal did not materialize. According to Rai Sport, the Reds are now keen on securing the services of Napoli striker Lorenzo Insigne.

The background

Lyon forward Fekir was set to make the move to Anfield in the summer after a £53 million fee was agreed with the Ligue 1 club. Klopp was looking to add a quality attacking midfielder who could provide through balls to unleash the likes of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. Fekir was set to join Liverpool but the deal did not happen due to fitness concerns.

The Italian forward is rated at £58 million by transfermarkt.co.uk. However, he is likely to command closer to £70-80 million in the current transfer market. Having scored 10 goals and provided 3 assists in all the competitions, he has been in terrific form recently.

The heart of the matter

Liverpool are willing to sign a world class attacking option under Klopp's stewardship. Insigne will be their best buy of the season, if the deal goes through.

The Italian can rush through any defense with his blistering pace and quick movement. He will become a crucial part of their team and will also suit Klopp's counter attacking style of football. The 27-year-old can set the league on fire, making the Reds actual Premier League and Champions League contenders.

However, Ancelotti and his team will also be looking to retain services of the Italian as he has been in fine form. Insigne has proved to be a consistent player for Napoli, who has had quite a decent start in the campaign.

Rumour probability: 5/10

Liverpool are definitely looking to sign Insigne as they need another dependable striker in their ranks. Rai Sport is a reliable source and there is a very good chance of this move taking place. Napoli may also look to hold onto him but this signing looks to be on the cards.

What’s next?

For now, this should be seen as a developing story. However, considering the Italian striker's impressive skills, Liverpool will be really eager to sign Insigne. It remains to be seen how Napoli react to this development.