Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara being closely monitored by 2 La Liga clubs – Reports

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has allegedly popped up as a transfer target for Real Sociedad and Sevilla ahead of the next season.

Thiago, 32, has long been speculated to depart Anfield this summer as he is in the final year of his contract. He has failed to make a case for himself during his three-year spell at the Reds due to recurring injuries.

A Barcelona academy graduate, the Spaniard could be on his way out of Liverpool this summer as his club are currently in the midst of a midfield rebuild. He has also reportedly drawn interest from Saudi Arabian clubs and Turkish giants Galatasaray and Fenerbahce so far.

According to Fichajes, Thiago has attracted summer attention from Real Sociedad and Sevilla this summer. He has been identified an ideal signing due to his brilliant level, vital experience and low valuation.

Thiago, who has helped Liverpool lift three trophies so far, could prove to be a fine signing for both the La Liga sides. He would emerge as a crucial starter at both the clubs but he is likelier to join Real Sociedad due to their UEFA Champions League participation next season.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, transfer insider Dean Jones suggested that Thiago will be allowed to seal a departure this summer. He elaborated:

"My understanding is that Liverpool will not force Thiago out. They are open-minded to him going if he finds a suitable project. Part of the reason is that Thiago is one of the highest earners, is certainly one of the higher earners at the club.

"So, there would be benefits to moving him on, and that's what helps them with the next stage of rebuilding. If the player wants to leave Anfield this summer, he will be allowed to."

So far, the former Blaugrana man has contributed three goals and six assists in 97 appearances across competitions for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Liverpool close in on Thiago replacement

According to the Football Insider, Liverpool are closing in on finalising a switch for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia. They are hopeful that an agreement can be reached with the Saints at the end of July.

Although the Chelsea and Arsenal target's £50 million valuation is considered to be too costly, the Reds are confident about roping in the Belgian. They have been told about the player's desire to move to Anfield.

Should the 19-year-old join Jurgen Klopp's side, he could prove to be an excellent addition to their ranks for them. He could fill the potential void left by Thiago at the heart of midfield and provide solid competition for places alongside Stefan Bajcetic and Harvey Elliott.

So far this summer, the Merseyside outfit have snapped up Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai for a combined fee of over £95 million.