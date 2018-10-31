Liverpool news: Reds’ striker wanted by Juventus, Athletic Bilbao forward targeted and more - 31st October 2018

Divock Origi is yet to feature for Liverpool this season

All the latest Liverpool news in one place...

#1 Divock Origi wanted by Juventus and multiple Premier League clubs

Forgotten Liverpool man Divock Origi has been linked with a shock move to Serie A champions Juventus in January. According to reports from Italian news outlet, Calcio Mercato, Juventus wants to sign Origi as a back up to Cristiano Ronaldo and Mario Mandzukic who are 33 and 32 years old respectively.

Origi’s contract will expire in the summer but Liverpool still values him at £20 million. The 23-year-old striker has a scored a decent 21 goals in 77 games for Liverpool despite playing as a backup striker throughout.

The Belgian has also been linked with a move to another Serie A club in AC Milan. Previously, he has been linked with moves to Galatasaray and Premier League clubs Everton, Wolves and Newcastle United.

Origi is yet to feature for Liverpool this season and is currently behind both Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge in the pecking order. If the right offer comes from any club, Liverpool will be open to letting the player leave.

#2 Loris Karius’ agent dismisses claims that Besiktas want to cancel loan deal

Reports from a Turkish outlet claimed that Besiktas want to cancel Loris Karius’ two-year-loan and send him back to Liverpool after they were unimpressed with the German’s performance. This came as a surprise as Karius started in Besiktas’ 4-1 win over Rizespor on Monday night.

Speaking to Goal and Spox, the player’s agent, Florian Goll, dismissed the reports.

"Complete nonsense! I wonder where such things come from. This news is absolutely untrue. Loris is on loan to Besiktas for two years, that's the situation. The club has no intention to end this loan contract prematurely. It's fact that Loris is the clear No.1 at Besiktas, he played every game and showed good performances."

Karius was allowed to join the Turkish giants on loan in the summer after Jurgen Klopp signed Alisson as the first choice goalkeeper. This put an end to Karius’ misery following his infamous mistakes in the final of the Champions League.

#3 UFC Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals admiration for Mohamed Salah

UFC lightweight champion has heaped praise on Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah and also revealed his admiration for the Egyptian in an interview with Al Ittihad newspaper.

“I follow him but I haven’t met him before. He’s a great player, we want many role models like him,” Khabib said.

“They reflect the true image of our ethics. I feel that Allah is standing with him [Salah], and our new generations need those who are like Mohamed Salah to learn humility, no matter how famous and innovative you are.

“He’s an icon that we must protect, and we stand behind him so he can continue to succeed. I admire him and the ethics and values he spreads every day in Europe.”

#4 Liverpool want Iker Muniain on a free transfer

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Liverpool and Napoli are eying a move for Athletic Bilbao’s Iker Muniain whose contract will expire in the summer.

Muniain was one of Spain’s brightest prospects when he broke into the Bilbao first team but his progress was hampered by long-term injuries in recent years. However, the pacey winger is still only 25 years old and could prove to be a valuable addition to the squad given his record of 51 goals and 35 assists in 357 games for Bilbao.

Liverpool was previously linked with a move for Muniain's teammate Inaki Williams.