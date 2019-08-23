Liverpool News: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain signs new long-term contract with the Reds

Vishal Subramanian FOLLOW ANALYST News 45 // 23 Aug 2019, 00:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Leg One

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has signed a new long-term contract at Liverpool, the club have announced on their official website.

The Englishman has put pen to paper on an improved deal that keeps him at the club till the summer of 2023.

Oxlade-Chamberlain made the switch to Merseyside from Arsenal in the summer of 2017 and has since then gone on to become an important member of the squad, despite missing close to a year with a long-term injury.

The 26-year-old had less than a year left on his contract at Arsenal, allowing Liverpool to capitalize and seal a deadline day move for a £35 million fee.

The former Arsenal star took time to settle in at the club and buy in to Jurgen Klopp's methods but hit the ground running in 2018.

Philippe Coutinho's record-breaking departure to Barcelona in January 2018 coincided with his upturn of fortunes, as the explosive midfielder was an integral part of the Liverpool side that reached the Champions League final in Kyiv.

As Liverpool locked horns with Roma in the semi-final of the competition in April 2018, Oxlade-Chamberlain picked up an unfortunate Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury that ruled him out of the foreseeable future.

In the wake of his long-term injury, Jurgen Klopp delivered a touching message to the Englishman and claimed Liverpool will wait for him patiently while he rehabilitates.

"I have no words. I cannot believe this wonderful player, in such a positive situation, something like this happened. It is such a shame. Alex is a positive person and he will be back. We will wait for him like a good wife when a man is in prison."

Advertisement

Oxlade-Chamberlain expressed his delight after signing a new deal at the club and spoke in particular about the role the fans have played in his time at the club.

“Liverpool is a hard place not to embrace. It's such a full-on culture, so much passion from everyone that is associated with the club – it's really endearing. This set of supporters are really special. They give us everything and, at the minute, the team are giving them everything.”

The midfielder will look to seal his spot in the starting XI and make notable contributions from midfield, as Liverpool look to compete for as many as five major honors this season.