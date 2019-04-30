Liverpool News: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to have a contract extension

Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

What’s the story?

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain made his return to the pitch from a serious knee injury in the 5-0 victory over Huddersfield Town last week. The Englishman made his comeback almost after a year.

The former Arsenal star is now set to be handed a contract extension by Liverpool as they show faith in the midfielder after a year out injured.

In case you didn’t know..

Oxlade-Chamberlain made a switch from Arsenal to Liverpool for a fee of £35 million in 2017 The 25-year-old wanted to play more as a midfielder but the Gunners thought of him as a better option on the wings.

The England international struggled to settle in Jurgen Klopp's side initially as he was forced onto the wings once again but steadily solidified his place in the midfield before going off injured against Manchester City in a Champions League quarter-finals tie in 2018.

The heart of the matter

Oxlade-Chamberlain made a comeback in the ending phases of the game against Huddersfield Town as he replaced Georginio Wijnaldum for the final 17 minutes of the game and even came close to scoring after a year of being sidelined.

His contract is due to expire in 2022 but reports coming out state that it will be extended for one more year as Jurgen Klopp rates the midfielder very highly and believes he has the potential and skills to succeed at Anfield.

The England international will sign a 12-month extension on his existing £120,000-per-week deal. The new deal will ensure Oxlade-Chamberlain stays at Anfield up until 2023 and it represents a strong show of faith from the Liverpool management.

Liverpool's plans for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain emerge as year of injury hell ends https://t.co/0bGv1re6x7 pic.twitter.com/iMZghFfVJ3 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) April 30, 2019

The midfielder was touched by the reception he got last weekend by the Liverpool fans and appreciated it on Instagram.

'Thank you to everyone who helped to get me back on the pitch, all of the staff at the club and my team-mates too. Also a big thank you to you, the fans, for supporting me in some of my darkest times as a player. The reception I got tonight is something I'll remember for life. Thank you.'

What's next?

With a crunching semi-finals clash against Barcelona lined up, the 25-year-old is going to be included in the squad that travels to Spain to face the Spanish Champions at the Camp Nou.