×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Liverpool News: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to have a contract extension

Samyak Tripathi
ANALYST
News
401   //    30 Apr 2019, 13:27 IST

Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League
Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

What’s the story?

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain made his return to the pitch from a serious knee injury in the 5-0 victory over Huddersfield Town last week. The Englishman made his comeback almost after a year.

The former Arsenal star is now set to be handed a contract extension by Liverpool as they show faith in the midfielder after a year out injured.

In case you didn’t know..

Oxlade-Chamberlain made a switch from Arsenal to Liverpool for a fee of £35 million in 2017 The 25-year-old wanted to play more as a midfielder but the Gunners thought of him as a better option on the wings.

The England international struggled to settle in Jurgen Klopp's side initially as he was forced onto the wings once again but steadily solidified his place in the midfield before going off injured against Manchester City in a Champions League quarter-finals tie in 2018.

The heart of the matter

Oxlade-Chamberlain made a comeback in the ending phases of the game against Huddersfield Town as he replaced Georginio Wijnaldum for the final 17 minutes of the game and even came close to scoring after a year of being sidelined.

His contract is due to expire in 2022 but reports coming out state that it will be extended for one more year as Jurgen Klopp rates the midfielder very highly and believes he has the potential and skills to succeed at Anfield.

The England international will sign a 12-month extension on his existing £120,000-per-week deal. The new deal will ensure Oxlade-Chamberlain stays at Anfield up until 2023 and it represents a strong show of faith from the Liverpool management.


The midfielder was touched by the reception he got last weekend by the Liverpool fans and appreciated it on Instagram.

Advertisement
'Thank you to everyone who helped to get me back on the pitch, all of the staff at the club and my team-mates too. Also a big thank you to you, the fans, for supporting me in some of my darkest times as a player. The reception I got tonight is something I'll remember for life. Thank you.'

What's next?

With a crunching semi-finals clash against Barcelona lined up, the 25-year-old is going to be included in the squad that travels to Spain to face the Spanish Champions at the Camp Nou.


Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Jurgen Klopp
Advertisement
Liverpool Transfer News: Reds target close to signing contract extension with Serie A giants, Liverpool-linked midfielder open to summer move and more: April 1, 2019
RELATED STORY
6 Players who have played for Arsenal and Liverpool in the Premier League era
RELATED STORY
Manchester City to offer €150 million plus superstar to sign major Real Madrid target, Liverpool winger set to leave for massive pay-rise and more – EPL Transfer News: April 23, 2019
RELATED STORY
3 players who have played for both Liverpool and Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Cardiff City vs Liverpool - The 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News - Top 5 Transfer Targets Summer 2019
RELATED STORY
Liverpool transfer news today: Nabil Fekir speaks on his future, Leipzig boss rules out Bayern move for Werner, and much more - January 21, 2019
RELATED STORY
Liverpool: Which loanees have a future at Anfield?
RELATED STORY
Oxlade-Chamberlain hails 'relentless' Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Liverpool 5-0 Huddersfield: 3 men who helped Liverpool to regain the top spot
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us