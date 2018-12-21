×
Liverpool news: 'Alisson better than Neuer,' says Bayern Munich legend

Ishu Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
482   //    21 Dec 2018, 19:57 IST

Liverpool FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Liverpool FC v Manchester United - Premier League

What's the story?

Germany and Bayern Munich legend Oliver Kahn has boldly claimed that Liverpool custodian Alisson Becker is a better goalkeeper than Manuel Neuer. According to the former Germany international, Alisson portrayed his true qualities in the FIFA World Cup.

In case you didn't know...

After having completed a £67 million switch from AS Roma to Liverpool, the 26-year-old has definitely played a massive part in the team's title challenge. Not only has he been involved in a possession-based, high-voltage footballing philosophy, but also rescued his side with some stunning saves.

The heart of the matter

He has received lots of praise, including from Kahn, who chose the Brazilian over his successor. When asked to pick between Alisson and Neuer, Kahn said:

“At the moment it's Alisson. He showed at the World Cup that he is a world-class keeper. Neuer did not manage to play as good as he did before since returning from his injury. I think two things broke his rhythm a little bit: the early exit from the World Cup and his injury."

Elaborating on Neuer's injury setback, he added:

“It is not easy when you know as a player: ‘If something happens to my foot again that might be it for my career’. Those are psychological aspects that play a role. He must find perfect confidence in his body and then he will find his old level again soon.”

The legendary gloveman also opined on the round-of-16 clash that is due to happen between Liverpool and Bayern.

“Bayern always has the quality to win the Champions League. Nevertheless Jurgen Klopp reached the final with Liverpool last season. They have many good and quick players for Klopp's system with high pressing and quick transition.
It is no coincidence they're leaders in the Premier League. That is one of the toughest opponents for Bayern."
Video

He's been such a valuable addition to the Reds' squad.

What's next?

While there are no questions over Alisson's jaw-dropping abilities, in terms of achievements, Neuer is head and shoulders ahead of the Liverpool shot-stopper. At 26, Alisson might have a point to prove, along with the desire to win a few trophies.

He will be in action when Liverpool travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday night in their quest to remain top of the Premier League. Manuel Neuer and co. will take on Eintracht Frankfurt on 22 December.

Ishu Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
20 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks and Sportwalk. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
Fetching more content...
