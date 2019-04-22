Liverpool News: Alisson breaks decade-long clean sheet record

Alisson has been a colossus between the sticks for Liverpool

What's the story?

Liverpool beat Cardiff City 2-0 yesterday to regain their lead at the top of the English Premier League, with their Brazilian shot-stopper Alisson keeping a sensational 19th clean sheet of the season, out of 35 games played. With this, he overtakes David de Gea as the goalkeeper with the most clean sheets in a single season in the EPL, over the last decade.

In case you didn't know...

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side are having a fantastic season and are currently table toppers in the English Premier League, with a narrow 2 point lead over Manchester City, who have a game in hand. With just 3 more games left in the league, the Reds grabbed an all important victory yesterday away at Cardiff thanks to goals from Georginio Wijnaldum and James Milner.

The Reds have also progressed to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League where they are set to face Spanish powerhouse Barcelona.

The heart of the matter

Alisson has been a colossus between the sticks, keeping an awe-inspiring 19th clean sheet against Cardiff this season. The 26-year old beat David de Gea's record of 18 clean sheets, making him the best shot stopper of the last decade. He is, however, currently fifth in the list of all time Golden Glove winners in the Premier League (award was instituted in 2004-05), led by Petr Cech who kept an astonishing 24 clean sheets in the 2004-05 season.

The 6 foot 3 Brazilian Number 1 has made an astounding 67 saves this season, conceding just 20 goals, spearheading the stingiest defence in the Premier League. The shot-stopper has been key to the title challenge Klopp's men have been mounting against Manchester City this season.

Alisson has kept his 19th Premier League clean sheet of the season, more than any other goalkeeper has managed in a single campaign within the last decade.



What's next?

The Reds go up against Huddersfield next in the Premier League, on Saturday. They face off against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg, away at the Nou Camp on 2nd May, Thursday, 12:30 AM IST