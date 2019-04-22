×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Liverpool News: Alisson breaks decade-long clean sheet record

Nidhun Thankachan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
896   //    22 Apr 2019, 14:03 IST

Alisson has been a colossus between the sticks for Liverpool
Alisson has been a colossus between the sticks for Liverpool

What's the story?

Liverpool beat Cardiff City 2-0 yesterday to regain their lead at the top of the English Premier League, with their Brazilian shot-stopper Alisson keeping a sensational 19th clean sheet of the season, out of 35 games played. With this, he overtakes David de Gea as the goalkeeper with the most clean sheets in a single season in the EPL, over the last decade.

In case you didn't know...

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side are having a fantastic season and are currently table toppers in the English Premier League, with a narrow 2 point lead over Manchester City, who have a game in hand. With just 3 more games left in the league, the Reds grabbed an all important victory yesterday away at Cardiff thanks to goals from Georginio Wijnaldum and James Milner.

The Reds have also progressed to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League where they are set to face Spanish powerhouse Barcelona.

The heart of the matter

Alisson has been a colossus between the sticks, keeping an awe-inspiring 19th clean sheet against Cardiff this season. The 26-year old beat David de Gea's record of 18 clean sheets, making him the best shot stopper of the last decade. He is, however, currently fifth in the list of all time Golden Glove winners in the Premier League (award was instituted in 2004-05), led by Petr Cech who kept an astonishing 24 clean sheets in the 2004-05 season.

The 6 foot 3 Brazilian Number 1 has made an astounding 67 saves this season, conceding just 20 goals, spearheading the stingiest defence in the Premier League. The shot-stopper has been key to the title challenge Klopp's men have been mounting against Manchester City this season.


What's next?

The Reds go up against Huddersfield next in the Premier League, on Saturday. They face off against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg, away at the Nou Camp on 2nd May, Thursday, 12:30 AM IST

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Barcelona David De Gea Alisson Becker
Advertisement
Alisson thrilled at Joe Gomez's return from injury
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: Reds starlet claims Barcelona interest, Liverpool star ponders summer exit and more: March 27, 2019
RELATED STORY
Facing Messi will be hard, says Van Dijk
RELATED STORY
Liverpool transfer news - Update on Phil Coutinho's comeback, Liverpool striker wanted by Tottenham, and much more - January 17, 2019  
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: The Reds still confident of Premier League success, says Alisson
RELATED STORY
5 most valuable goalkeepers in the world right now
RELATED STORY
Barcelona eyeing €110 million Atletico Madrid midfielder, PSG president warns Real Madrid Neymar isn't for sale and more European transfer news, February 26th 2019
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Alisson reveals conversation with Roberto Firmino before joining club
RELATED STORY
Premier League's 5 best signings of the season so far
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 reasons why Liverpool will still win the title this season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us