Liverpool news: Alisson reveals conversation with Roberto Firmino before joining club

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
119   //    03 Apr 2019, 14:03 IST

Fulham FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Fulham FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has revealed the conversation he had with teammate Roberto Firmino before he made his way to Anfield.

In case you didn't know...

The Brazilian goalkeeper left Roma to join Liverpool in a £65million summer last year and has since played a pivotal role in the club's title chase, having conceded only 19 goals in 32 games so far.

Liverpool are currently battling defending champions Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title.

The Reds stand at the summit of the English top flight at the moment but this could change if Manchester City win their game against Cardiff City later tonight.

The heart of the matter

Alisson has recalled the advice he received from Firmino in a conversation they had before his move to the Premier League.

Speaking to Liverpool's official website (via Metro UK) the shot-stopper said, "I spoke to Roberto and others before I came here and they told me about the British and that the people are very organised."

"He told me how things run in the club and that the emphasis is all about football so there were not too many mysteries."

"It’s a very good life with a very good team. For me it was an important step in my career." "We can describe the club as being like a family with some differences as we don’t fight too much – less than a lot of families do and that’s a good thing!"

He added, "I know I have to work hard every day because I am part of a big club which has big plans and big goals. I need to take this responsibility and take care of it."

What's next?

Liverpool have an away game against Southampton coming up this weekend and will hope to get a crucial three points to keep their title hopes alive.

Contact Us Advertise with Us