Liverpool News: Andy Robertson doubtful for the Reds' Champions League clash against Napoli

Newcastle United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson is a doubt for the Merseyside outfit's Champions League group stage clash against Napoli tonight, owing to a knock he suffered to his knee during the Reds' game against Newcastle United in the Premier League last weekend.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool are set to begin the defence of their sixth European Cup title in Naples tonight, months after they beat Tottenham Hotspur to the trophy in Madrid.

The Reds travel to the San Paolo Stadium for their first group stage clash and are also scheduled to face Belgian outfit Genk and Austrian club RB Salzburg in the course of the stage.

Robertson did not train at Melwood on Monday as a precautionary measure but has joined his teammates in their Italian venture as the Reds hope he will recover in time to face the Serie A giants.

The Scottish left-back will be further assessed by medical staff early on Tuesday before they decide on his availability for the game.

The heart of the matter

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp confirmed the uncertainty surrounding Robertson's availability but is hopeful that the Scot will recover in time for the big clash.

Speaking to the club's official website, the former Borussia Dortmund manager said,

"Robbo didn’t train today and we have to see. It is not a major thing, it was more precautionary today, but it is not 100 percent sure [he will be available].

"We will have to test it tomorrow and then we will see."

What's next?

The Reds are already without the services of Divock Origi for the Champions League clash after he picked up an ankle injury during their 3-1 win against Newcastle United on Saturday.

It remains to be seen whether Robertson will feature against Napoli but James Milner is on standby to replace him if required.