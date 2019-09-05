Liverpool News: Ederson Moraes believes Alisson Becker deserves The Best FIFA Goalkeeper award

Alisson won the PL Golden Glove award in his debut season

What's the story?

Manchester City goalkeeper, Ederson Moraes, has admitted that Liverpool's Alisson Becker deserves The Best FIFA Goalkeeper award for the 2018-19 season.

In case you didn't know...

The Brazilians were involved in an intense rivalry for the goalkeeping top prize in the Premier League last season. While Ederson secured 20 clean sheets in 38 Premier League games for Manchester City, Alisson won the Golden Glove award in the League after recording 21 clean sheets in 38 matches for Liverpool.

Ederson won the Premier League, League Cup, and the FA Cup last season, whereas Alisson won the UEFA Champions League with Liverpool. Although both players were involved in Brazil's squad which won the Copa America, Alisson was around in more matches and helped his country secure the title.

The heart of the matter

Alongside Ederson and Alisson, Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen has also been shortlisted for the award. However, Manchester City's number 1 feels his Brazilian compatriot deserves to bag the accolade.

Sportstar reports that Ederson drummed up support for his compatriot. He said:

I think the three of us were the best, but I see Alisson one step ahead.

Alisson did well in Europe and also had a good tournament for his nation.

He was great in the Premier League, won the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and had a great Copa America as well. So I think whoever wins will be deserving and I'm happy for two Brazilian goalkeepers to reach this level

Owing to the calf injury suffered by Alisson in PL Gameweek 1, Ederson will now be Brazil's number 1 in the upcoming matches against Peru and Colombia.

We all know the great period that Alisson is living. And I'm having a good time too. Of course, these are opportunities .

Speaking about his opportunities playing for the country, Ederson was very optimistic about his role as Brazil's number 1.

As a player you must be prepared for everything. I train as if I am always playing, which makes it easier for me to be used. I hope to make the best of the opportunities I have here and I'll give my best

What's next?

Adrian has stepped up for Liverpool in the absence of Alisson. The club will next face Newcastle United in the Premier League, while Ederson's Manchester City will take on Norwich City.