Liverpool news: Former Reds defender urges the club to sign Alderweireld next season

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
News
102   //    04 Apr 2019, 12:26 IST

Jurgen Klopp is still waiting for his first trophy as a Liverpool manager
Jurgen Klopp is still waiting for his first trophy as a Liverpool manager

What's the story?

Former Liverpool star Steve Nicol urged Jurgen Klopp to sign Toby Alderweireld from Tottenham Hotspur next season.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool paid £75 million to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton last season, a deal which has proved to be a masterstroke by Jurgen Klopp in a bid to revive the Reds' dominance in the English football.

The Dutchman has been in brilliant form since moving to the Merseyside club and has helped the Reds maintain the best defensive record in the English top division. Klopp's troops have conceded just 19 goals in 32 league games so far this season.

However, Liverpool lacks quality options to play alongside the former Celtic man in the heart of the defence and Klopp has mostly deployed Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren as his defensive partners since Joe Gomez was sidelined in December.

On the other hand, Toby Alderweireld joined Tottenham Hotspur from Atletico Madrid in 2015 and has played 149 games in all competitions for the Londoners. His current contract will expire at the end of the next season and he is likely to leave the club in summer.

The heart of the matter

Whilst discussing the Spurs stars future on ESPN FC, former Liverpool star Steve Nicol said that Alderweireld would be a great defensive partner for Virgil van Dijk.

He said (via Express.co.uk):

“One hundred per cent this guy’s going,”
“We just don’t know where it is.
"This is a player who I think most teams in the world would want as their centre-back.
“I wouldn’t mind him at Liverpool alongside Van Dijk, I think that would be a great pairing.”

What's next?

Liverpool are scheduled to play against Southampton in the league next before hosting FC Porto at Anfield for the first leg of the quarter-finals tie of the Champions League on April 10.

