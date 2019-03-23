×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Liverpool news: Former Reds striker hails Virgil van Dijk as pivotal to Liverpool's title challenge

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
46   //    23 Mar 2019, 11:06 IST

Liverpool FC v Watford FC - Premier League
Liverpool FC v Watford FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Former Liverpool forward Luis Garcia has hailed defender Virgil van Dijk as one of the most important players in the Merseyside outfit's challenge for the Premier League title.

In case you didn't know...

Van Dijk has played an instrumental role in Liverpool's Premier League title challenge so far, commanding the Reds at the centre of defence and mounting a serious challenge for the PFA Player of the Year award in the process.

The Dutchman has helped Jurgen Klopp's side keep an incredible 17 clean sheets in the Premier League so far this season while also scoring four times in his last six appearances in all competitions.

Liverpool currently sit at the summit of the English top flight, two points clear of closest competitors Manchester City.

The heart of the matter

Garcia, who is set to play in a Liverpool Legends game this weekend, has heaped praise on the Dutchman stating that he makes defending look easy.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the former Liverpool man said, "Van Dijk makes it look easy. I think he is one of those top players that you need in your team, not only because of the way that he plays, but also because of the personality and the character he brings on the pitch."

"On the pitch he is always in the right place all the time. He's got the tempo of the game [under control]. Sometimes he leads from the back if he wants to go fast or go slow [and] it's very difficult to find players like this."

"That's why he has been so important for Liverpool this year, and of course he will be challenging this year for the title."

What's next?

The league leaders are next scheduled to face third-placed Tottenham Hotspur after the international break.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Luis Garcia Virgil van Dijk Jurgen Klopp
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Liverpool news: Virgil van Dijk asks the supporters to remain patient as the Reds challenge for the Premier League title
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Virgil van Dijk is the best centre-back in the world, says teammate
RELATED STORY
Virgil van Dijk has one weakness which has not been exposed yet, claims ex-Liverpool winger
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Van Dijk vows to keep going hard, Keita is enjoying his life at Liverpool and much more. 
RELATED STORY
How Virgil Van Dijk is Turning Liverpool into a Champion Team
RELATED STORY
Sergio Ramos better than Virgil Van Dijk, says Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand
RELATED STORY
Virgil van Dijk: The anchor driving Liverpool's invincible campaign 
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk: Salah goals will come for Liverpool
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Virgil Van Dijk is not the best defender in the world
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk says Liverpool can challenge for double ahead of Napoli decider
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us