Liverpool news: Former Reds striker hails Virgil van Dijk as pivotal to Liverpool's title challenge

Former Liverpool forward Luis Garcia has hailed defender Virgil van Dijk as one of the most important players in the Merseyside outfit's challenge for the Premier League title.

Van Dijk has played an instrumental role in Liverpool's Premier League title challenge so far, commanding the Reds at the centre of defence and mounting a serious challenge for the PFA Player of the Year award in the process.

The Dutchman has helped Jurgen Klopp's side keep an incredible 17 clean sheets in the Premier League so far this season while also scoring four times in his last six appearances in all competitions.

Liverpool currently sit at the summit of the English top flight, two points clear of closest competitors Manchester City.

Garcia, who is set to play in a Liverpool Legends game this weekend, has heaped praise on the Dutchman stating that he makes defending look easy.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the former Liverpool man said, "Van Dijk makes it look easy. I think he is one of those top players that you need in your team, not only because of the way that he plays, but also because of the personality and the character he brings on the pitch."

"On the pitch he is always in the right place all the time. He's got the tempo of the game [under control]. Sometimes he leads from the back if he wants to go fast or go slow [and] it's very difficult to find players like this."

"That's why he has been so important for Liverpool this year, and of course he will be challenging this year for the title."

The league leaders are next scheduled to face third-placed Tottenham Hotspur after the international break.

