Liverpool news: FSG deny takeover, Klopp happy with Van Dijk and much more - 9th November

Klopp with former Liverpool director and chairman of FSG Tom Werner

All the latest Liverpool news in one place.

#1 FSG insist that they are not interested in selling the club

USA outlet NYPost alleged that Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are reportedly considering to wind off their relationship with Liverpool should someone bid over 2 billion to take over the English outfit. Earlier this season, DailyMail claimed that Sheikh Khaled Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, cousin of Manchester City's owner Sheik Mansour had an offer turned down last year which was believed to be $2 billion.

However, those reports have been rubbished by the club this evening. According to the reliable Merseyside publication Liverpool Echo, the club's spoke spokesman has denied any sorts of potential takeover and has assured that FSG are not interested in doing business. “I can completely dismiss this unfounded speculation. To repeat once again, the club is not for sale, including any ‘quiet process’ or anything of that nature.”

The American firm saved the Reds from bankruptcy and bought them for $477 billion in 2010. Eight years on, the value of the club has increased four times as stated by Forbes.

#2 Jurgen Klopp happy with Virgil Van Dijk

Since the arrival of the Dutch international Virgil Van Dijk, the Reds have conceded just 15 times in 26 games which is best in the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp was asked to compare the 27-year-old with other Liverpool centre-backs in the Pre-match press conference. The Liverpool manager expressed his disinterest to compare with other defenders albeit the amount of impact he has brought to his side.

“I am not a guy who likes these comparisons and stuff like that. I am really, really happy with him [and] Virg knows that. With his skills and quality and stuff like that there is always a big responsibility as well, that you have to be spot on [and] on that level every day.

"We all struggled a little bit in the last game, but that’s not too important and I don’t make a fuss of it. On the other hand side I don’t celebrate performances when I saw a good one for the next five or six days. It’s just that he has quality and that’s good. Like Joe has, like Dejan has, like Joel has. That’s really good for us that we are in that position, obviously. We don’t have a lot of problems.”

#3 Samuel Eto'o speaks out about the steady rise of Mohamed Salah

Former Chelsea striker Samuel Eto'o is happy with the steady rise of Mohammed Salah at Liverpool. The Cameroonian shared the dressing room at Stamford Bridge with the Egyptian for six months in 2014 and encouraged him to come back stronger when Salah was struggling to find his feet under Jose Mourinho.

Speaking to Al Kass Sports Channel in Qatar, he said “I hope that Salah remembers the day we were together in Stamford Bridge dressing room after he'd had a poor performance. I asked him to be patient and told him ‘You are a good player and you will become a great player.

“Salah has turned into that big player and will write his own story through persistence and strong desire. The whole thing depends on Salah himself, he has unbelievable skills and is currently performing at a top level that's allowing him to compete for Ballon d’Or.”