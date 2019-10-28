Liverpool News: Gary Neville predicts that Trent Alexander-Arnold can be world-class

Trent Alexander-Arnold

What's the story?

Manchester United legend Gary Neville recently predicted that Liverpool youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold could become a world-class defender if he reduces the errors in his game.

In case you didn't know...

Alexander-Arnold burst onto the scene in 2016 before cementing his place as a regular the following season after a serious injury ruled Nathaniel Clyne out.

The full-back enjoyed a phenomenal 2018-19 season as he finished the league with 11 assists. He became the youngest player to start in two successive Champions League finals as Liverpool defeated Tottenham Hotspur to win their sixth UCL title.

The heart of the matter

Gary Neville

Former England and Manchester United right-back Neville believes that Alexander-Arnold could become a world-class player if he can start reducing the number of defensive errors that he commits in a game.

While speaking to the Sky Sports, Neville said

Liverpool's full-backs are quite simply sensational. Trent Alexander-Arnold is amazing. From the moment I laid eyes on him in that first game at Old Trafford his temperament was amazing. But now, he's getting to a point where he's one of the best full-backs I've ever seen going forward - his passing is unbelievable. But the three Tottenham chances today, the Son one where he hits the bar he should've been nearer, the goal he should've stopped him coming inside, and the Rose one at the end, he got caught and dived in. He's got to become as serious about his defending as he is about his attacking, and you've got a world-class full-back there

Former Liverpool captain and manager Graeme Souness also had a piece of advice for the 21-year-old.

Trent's five years younger than Andy Robertson, he's not the finished article when it comes to defending. He spends so much time on the front foot. They've got such good players around him, that he's not asked to do much at the other end, but it will cost them at times. That's a part of the game you can learn, the easiest part. What's he's got in abundance is athleticism, and he's got a wand of a right foot. He can whip the balls in when he gets into the attacking half. He's a very special player, who will only get better.

What's next?

After a comeback victory over Tottenham, Jurgen Klopp and his men will be looking get into the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup when they lock horns with an inconsistent Arsenal side on Wednesday.