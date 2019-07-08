Liverpool news: "He is a perfectionist like Virgil van Dijk"- former Zwolle manager praises Sepp van der Berg

Sepp van der Berg joined Liverpool from PEC Zwolle last month.

What's the story?

Former PEC Zwolle manager John van 't Schip praised Sepp van der Berg and said that the Dutchman is a perfectionist like Virgil van Dijk.

In case you didn't know...

Sepp van der Berg joined Liverpool for £1.7 million from PEC Zwolle last month - the Reds' only signing of the ongoing transfer window thus far.

The 17-year old is a central defender, who came into the limelight while playing in the Eredivisie last season. He made 15 league appearances last campaign and played a vital role in the Bluefingers' survival in the Dutch top division.

On the other hand, John van 't Schip served as the manager of PEC Zwolle during the 2017-18 season.

The heart of the matter

Former Dutch international, John van't Schip said that Sepp van den Berg has all the potential to become a big player for Liverpool.

He said:

“Look, Sepp is not the new Franz Beckenbauer. But he is a perfectionist and not many young players of his age are like that.

“He is like Van Dijk in that respect. One mistake can make him so grumpy. And he shows it too. Technically and tactically he is ready to play at the top level. He is fast, he is great in the air. But is he an adult yet? No. He was still a schoolboy when we let him train with us because we could see his potential.

He added:

“Sepp can be a big player. At this moment he is not quite ready for that step but he will be soon.”

What's next?

Sepp van den Berg has already joined his new teammates in the preparations for the next season at Melwood and could make his debut for the club in a pre-season friendly against Tranmere Rovers on July 12.