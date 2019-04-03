Liverpool news: 'His head has gone' - The Reds' legend says Mohamed Salah's current form could hand Manchester City the Premier League title

Fulham FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Former Liverpool defender, Steve Nicol believes that Mohamed Salah's current form could cost Liverpool the Premier League title.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool is chasing their first league title since 1990 and they have kept their hopes alive by grabbing a stoppage-time winner at home against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. The Reds are currently at the top of the Premier League table, two points clear of Manchester City, who have played a game less than them.

On the other hand, Mohamed Salah hasn't been at his best in the last few games, as he failed to score in his last eight outings in all competitions. The Egyptian won the PFA Player of the Year award last season but he is struggling to replicate his form of last campaign this term.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to ESPN(via Liverpool Echo), Steve Nicol said that Mohamed Salah's current form is becoming an issue for the Reds.

He said:

“His head has gone. And he shouldn’t say he’s had a bad season because he hasn’t had a bad season. He’s had a bad second part of the season.

“As good as he was in the first part of the season, he’s been as bad in the second.

“When he goes through now, the first thing in your head is ‘he’s not scoring’. I was praying he was going to pass the ball to Mane, I was praying. Because I thought if he doesn’t pass it, this isn’t going in the back of the net."

He further elaborated:

“The worrying thing I have now thinking about Liverpool is where their goals are going to come from.

“The way Liverpool are set up, (Jurgen) Klopp’s best three in the middle of the park are there to be workers, basically. They’re not there to play fancy passes through the defences and score goals, they’re there to get the ball to the front three.

“We have a situation right now where you basically have a front two, and that’s Firmino and Mane, you’re down to two players that you think are going to put the ball in the back of the net.

“You look across to Manchester City, who have got an abundance of players who can put the ball in the back of the net. That’s the difference for me right now why City will win it and Liverpool won’t.”

What's next?

Liverpool is scheduled to play Southampton next in the league before hosting FC Porto at Anfield for the first leg of the Champions League round-of-16 tie on April 10.

On the other hand, Manchester City will host Cardiff City in the league next before playing Brighton in the FA Cup semi-finals on April 6.

