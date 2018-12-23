Liverpool news: 'I have one selfie on my smartphone, that’s with Messi,' says Reds manager Jurgen Klopp

FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015

What's the story?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has opened up about his football idols and has also given his verdict on the never-ending Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi debate.

In case you didn't know...

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona ace Lionel Messi are two of the best football players the game has ever seen. Playing in the same generation, it was inevitable that comparisons would be made between the two.

The talismanic duo have taken the game to new heights, breaking and setting records throughout their career and constantly bettering one another for years, with awards being centered around them in the past decade.

Of course, this came to an end when Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric took home all the individual awards this year. However, Ronaldo and Messi still remain the best, with the duo boasting of five Ballon d'Or awards each.

The heart of the matter

Klopp, whose side is currently at the top of the Premier League table, opened up about the players he adores, at the LFC Foundation Gala dinner on Saturday.

The Liverpool boss revealed that while he is unfazed by most players, he was incredibly nervous when he met Brazilian legend Pele, "My father always told me, whatever people say in the future, Pele was the best."

"I met him actually, when I was a pundit at the World Cup in 2006. I’m not the type of guy who gets nervous but I was sweating like crazy at that moment. So, for me, it was obviously Pele."

When asked about Messi and Ronaldo, Klopp said, "I have one selfie on my smartphone. That’s with Messi. Cristiano was in the room, as well…"

This is not the first time that Klopp has made the pick, recently telling Sky Germany in an interview (via The Mirror), "That’s unfair again — just like [choosing between] the Champions League or Premier League! But I would go with Lionel. Although I adore both!"

What's next?

Klopp's Liverpool move into the Christmas break with a bang as they sit four points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

The Reds will return to action when they face Newcastle United on December 26.

