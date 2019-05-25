Liverpool news: ‘I’m never nervous, if you’re nervous, you limit your quality’, says Virgil van Dijk

Manchester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Speaking in an interview, Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk said that you limit your quality by being nervous during matches.

In case you didn't know...

Virgil van Dijk joined Liverpool for £75 million from Southampton in the January transfer window of 2018, becoming the most expensive defender in history.

The Dutchman has been brilliant since making the move and has helped the Reds finish second in the Premier League this season. He was included in the PFA Team of the Season for his consistent performances, and was also awarded the PFA Player of the Year award.

The 27-year-old will now be looking forward to winning his first trophy in a Liverpool shirt when his team will square off against Tottenham Hotspur in the final of the UEFA Champions League on June 1.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to the Guardian, Virgil van Dijk revealed that he learned to stay calm over the years.

He said:

“I’m never nervous any more.

“With experience, the nervousness is not there. When I made my debut for Liverpool against Everton [in January 2018] I was more excited than nervous. I surprised myself that day with my calm.

“It’s more excitement than nerves these days. Even before the Champions League final last year [against Real Madrid] I was not nervous at all. I was very relaxed. I was like: ‘Let’s go, let’s do this.' ”

He further elaborated:

“I don’t know what it is. It’s just something I’ve learned over the years and it’s something I’m very happy about. If you’re nervous you think: ‘I don’t want to make mistakes or give the ball away.’ But you limit your own qualities then. Over the years I’ve developed the mindset that there are many more important things in life.”

What's next?

Liverpool will play Tottenham Hotspur in the final of the Champions League on June 1.