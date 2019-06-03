Liverpool news: Jose Mourinho believes Reds can secure a third consecutive Champions League final spot next season

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

What's the story?

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes that newly-crowned European champions Liverpool could go on to secure a third consecutive Champions League final spot with the team Jurgen Klopp currently has.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool ended their scintillating campaign with Europe's highest title as they established a 2-0 victory over fellow Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final on Saturday.

The victory marks the first time the Reds won a major trophy since 2005 and comes a year after the side endured heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in the 2017-18 finals in Kiev.

The European champions were equally as resilient in the English top flight where they battled Manchester City for the Premier League title to the very last game of the season. Pep Guardiola's side came out as winners by a single point and completed a historic domestic treble a few days later.

The heart of the matter

Mourinho has predicted that Liverpool will secure a finals spot in the Champions League next season, stating that if Real Madrid did it, Klopp's phenomenal team could follow suit.

Speaking on beIN Sports, the Portuguese said, "With Real Madrid, it's three in a row. Why can't Liverpool do three finals in a row?"

"Why Liverpool, with this good team, with this good spirit, with this good empathy. The club, the manager, the players, the fans. Why not a third?"

The former Manchester United manager also spoke about the intense competition that will take place in Europe next season, with an array of clubs looking to win the coveted trophy.

"I was writing here the teams that want to win the Champions League. Juventus, Bayern, PSG, Manchester City, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid. You have seven or eight teams. Lots of teams want to do it, but only one can do it."

Mourinho, however, ruled former club Chelsea from the group of Champions League hopefuls saying, "It is difficult for Chelsea because they don't have the possibility to be in the transfer market."

What's next?

Mourinho himself has admitted that he is dying to get back to management but it remains to be seen where the controversial Portuguese will end up next season.