Liverpool News: Jurgen Klopp explains where his side can improve after Arsenal win

Gunjan Kochrekar FOLLOW ANALYST News 67 // 25 Aug 2019, 13:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jurgen Klopp

What's the story?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has underlined where his side can improve, stating that the players must control matches better. The German mastermind also used a 'Disneyland' reference to reiterate the idea.

In case you didn't know...

A thumping header from Joel Matip and a brace from Mohamed Salah secured three points for the Reds against Arsenal, as they registered their 12th consecutive victory in the Premier League - a feat they've never achieved before.

For the visitors, second-half substitute Lucas Torreira scored a consolation goal in the 85th minute to deny Liverpool a clean sheet.

With that, Klopp and co. went three points clear at the top of the table and five ahead of Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

The heart of the matter

Talking to the media in his post-match press conference, Klopp said: (via Mirror)

"If we could have controlled the game better, that remains our real challenge. It doesn't happen often but if it happens when you are 3-0 up or 4-0 against Norwich. Arsenal didn't really press any more. They were deep and together, and we kept passing the ball to their legs. It made no sense."

He mentioned that his side could have been more solid defensively in the final few minutes, especially after having taken a 3-0 lead, adding:

"The last 10 minutes I saw the possession - 53 to 47 or something like that - but over 80 minutes it must have been completely different. For 80 minutes we were completely in charge of the game. We are not Disneyland, we do not need to excite everyone in every second."

What's next?

Liverpool will fancy their chances of rounding off another victory when they visit Turf Moor on 31 August to take on a stubborn Burnley outfit.