Liverpool news: Jurgen Klopp reveals what he said to Pep Guardiola on the phone after Reds' victory over Tottenham

Jurgen Klopp has won his first trophy with Liverpool.

What's the story?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed what he said to Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola immediately after the Reds' victory against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool clinched their 6th Champions League trophy by beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano in the final on Saturday.

The Merseysiders started the game in the best possible way, winning a penalty in the opening minute of the game which was comfortably converted by Mohamed Salah.

Tottenham tried to get back into the game after going behind and created a number good chances to score but they failed to make the most of them and were punished by Liverpool in the 87th minute, when Divock Origi scored the Reds' second goal of the match.

With the victory, the Merseysiders are now the third most successful team in the history of the tournament, behind Real Madrid (13 titles) and AC Milan (seven titles).

The heart of the matter

Liverpool manager Klopp revealed he spoke to Pep Guardiola on the phone after Liverpool's victory. He said:

“A second ago I spoke to Pep Guardiola on the phone. Our head physio (Lee Nobes) worked for Manchester City at the start of the year but he wanted to win the Champions League... no, it's a joke!!

“We promised each other that we will kick each other's backsides again next season. We will go for everything and see what we get.

He further elaborated:

“Getting 97 points in the Premier League and winning the Champions League is an unbelievable long way to go and we did it. That's incredible.

“Now we've won something, we will carry on. We will win things. That is big. I am really happy.”

What's next?

Liverpool are scheduled to play Borussia Dortmund in a pre-season friendly on July 20.