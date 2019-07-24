Liverpool News: Jurgen Klopp underlines Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's expectations, bills him as a new signing

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain looked sharp in the pre-season so far.

What's the story?

Jurgen Klopp has outlined Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's expectations for the forthcoming season. According to the German, the Englishman is like a new signing for the club.

In case you didn't know...

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain joined Liverpool for £35 million from Arsenal in the summer transfer window of 2017. The Englishman scored three goals in 32 league games during the 2017-18 season.

However, he suffered a serious injury during the concluding stages of his first season at Anfield, which kept him sidelined for almost a year. He made his return to the football pitch during the final weeks of the last season and managed to make two Premier League appearances.

The midfielder has looked sharp in the Reds' ongoing pre-season thus far and will be looking forward to playing a vital role for the team next season.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to the journalists, Jurgen Klopp said that Oxlade-Chamberlain is in good shape at the moment, but it's upto the player to rise to the occasion.

He said:

“It's up to Alex. Life can sometimes be about luck, and he has had a really unlucky time with the injury. Two seasons ago, when he got injured, he was in the shape of his life, looking so positive."

“I'm so happy with how it looks at the moment, but of course we are going to have to see."

The 52-year-old believes that the former Arsenal man is like a new signing for Liverpool.

Advertisement

“But Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain... come on. Fit... if that's not a new signing, then I don't know. To buy him, after the impression we got when he played for us, what do we think the price would be to buy that level of player?!"

The German also outlined his role in the team, by adding:

“Rhian Brewster, Joe Gomez, Adam Lallana, it's all clear. We have these players, now we have to use them. If they are playing, then good. If not, then they have to push the others. That's how it should be. That's how good squads work, and that's what we believe in.”

What's next?

Liverpool will square off against Sporting CP in a pre-season friendly on July 25.