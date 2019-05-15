×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Liverpool news: Manchester City players mock the Reds with their own version of 'Allez Allez Allez' chant

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
News
817   //    15 May 2019, 08:45 IST

Manchester City players mocked Liverpool fans after their second successive Premier League title
Manchester City players mocked Liverpool fans after their second successive Premier League title

What's the story?

In a video circulating on social media, Manchester City players were seen mocking Liverpool with their own version of the famous 'Allez Allez Allez' chant.

In case you didn't know...

The 2018-19 edition of the Premier League came to an end last weekend, with Manchester City becoming the champions of England for the second consecutive season. They were pushed to their limits by Liverpool throughout the campaign, but the Merseysiders fell just one point short of the Citizens in the final standings.

The Reds lost just one game in the league whole season and recorded their best ever points tally in the Premier League history. However, it didn't prove sufficient to oust Pep Guardiola's troops from the summit.

Jurgen Klopp's men will now turn all their attention towards the Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur, which will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on 1st June.

The heart of the matter

In a video, which was reportedly recorded after Manchester City's 4-1 win against Brighton last weekend, the City' players were seen celebrating their Premier League success by mocking Liverpool with their own version of the Reds' 'Allez Allez Allez' chant.

The players can be heard signing:

"All the way to Kiev, to end up in defeat, crying in the stands and battered on the streets, Kompany injured Salah, victims of it all, Sterling won the double, the Scousers won f*** all, Allez Allez Allez, Allez, Allez Allez."

What's next?

Liverpool will square up against Tottenham Hotspur in the final of the Champions League on 1st June. Manchester City, on the other hand, will be looking forward to adding one more silverware to their trophy cabinet when they face Watford in the final of the FA Cup on May 18.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City Vincent Kompany Mohamed Salah Jurgen Klopp Pep Guardiola Premier League Teams
Advertisement
Most iconic Liverpool FC chants
RELATED STORY
Klopp realising a dream of having 'world-class' team
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: 'His head has gone' - The Reds' legend says Mohamed Salah's current form could hand Manchester City the Premier League title
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: The final day tussle between Manchester City and Liverpool is a testament to the league's greatness 
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Liverpool and Manchester City players who won't receive a medal even if their team wins
RELATED STORY
Payouts fit for champions: Just how much prize money Liverpool and Man City are set to win vs other top 6 rivals
RELATED STORY
Manchester City or Liverpool: Who is having a better season based on stats?
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: The Reds still confident of Premier League success, says Alisson
RELATED STORY
Premier League news: Liverpool won't win the league as long as Pep is at Manchester City, says Paul Ince
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Manchester City edge Liverpool to retain Premier League title
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us