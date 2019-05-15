Liverpool news: Manchester City players mock the Reds with their own version of 'Allez Allez Allez' chant

Manchester City players mocked Liverpool fans after their second successive Premier League title

What's the story?

In a video circulating on social media, Manchester City players were seen mocking Liverpool with their own version of the famous 'Allez Allez Allez' chant.

In case you didn't know...

The 2018-19 edition of the Premier League came to an end last weekend, with Manchester City becoming the champions of England for the second consecutive season. They were pushed to their limits by Liverpool throughout the campaign, but the Merseysiders fell just one point short of the Citizens in the final standings.

The Reds lost just one game in the league whole season and recorded their best ever points tally in the Premier League history. However, it didn't prove sufficient to oust Pep Guardiola's troops from the summit.

Jurgen Klopp's men will now turn all their attention towards the Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur, which will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on 1st June.

The heart of the matter

Manchester City players singing “Allez, Allez, Allez” after winning the Premier League 😂😂😂😂 #AllTheWayToKiev pic.twitter.com/eblrEF9nCr — YourMCFC (@YourMCFC) May 14, 2019

In a video, which was reportedly recorded after Manchester City's 4-1 win against Brighton last weekend, the City' players were seen celebrating their Premier League success by mocking Liverpool with their own version of the Reds' 'Allez Allez Allez' chant.

The players can be heard signing:

"All the way to Kiev, to end up in defeat, crying in the stands and battered on the streets, Kompany injured Salah, victims of it all, Sterling won the double, the Scousers won f*** all, Allez Allez Allez, Allez, Allez Allez."

What's next?

Liverpool will square up against Tottenham Hotspur in the final of the Champions League on 1st June. Manchester City, on the other hand, will be looking forward to adding one more silverware to their trophy cabinet when they face Watford in the final of the FA Cup on May 18.