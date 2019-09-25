Liverpool News: Mohamed Salah embroiled in fresh row with Egyptian FA after they failed to vote in FIFA's The Best awards

Liverpool v Man City - FA Community Shield

What's the story?

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah appears to be in the midst of a fresh row with the Egyptian FA after the organisation failed to vote in the Best FIFA Football Awards 2019, which took place earlier this week.

In case you didn't know...

Salah finished in fourth place in the FIFA Best Men's Player of the Year race as Lionel Messi took home the gong to become the player with the most number of wins on Monday.

The Egypt international has further raised alarms that he could be set for another rift with the country's FA after he removed all references to his national team on his social media accounts following the ceremony.

This is not the first row that has taken place between the two parties as the 27-year-old won a commercial dispute against the EFA back in April after his image featured prominently on the national team's plane. Another row took place last month when the organisation rejected the player's requests for more protection from fans on international duty.

The heart of the matter

According to the Daily Mail, a massive investigation is underway in Egypt after it was revealed that the votes of national team captain Ahmed Elmohamady and Olympic team coach Shawky Ghareeb were not registered towards the count for the Best Men's Player of the Year award even though they insisted that they voted for Salah.

The only vote that was registered came from, Hany Danial, an Egyptian journalist who voted for Sadio Mane and Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Salah.

Fans are now fearing that the Liverpool star might withdraw from the national team in response to the controversy. However, the player has reassured supporters of his loyalty to his country in a tweet which translates to, "No matter how they try to change my love for you and your people they will not."

مهما حاولوا يغيروا حبي ليكي ولناسك مش هيعرفوا❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/CgM7w1xKXY — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) September 24, 2019

Elmohamady maintains his claim that he voted for Salah saying,

"When it is said I did not vote it is not correct. I gave my voice to Mohamed Salah, then Ronaldo and Sadio Mane."

Meanwhile, Ghareeb has called for an enquiry into the matter, with the Egyptian FA stating that a prompt investigation will be launched.

What's next?

Liverpool will return to action when they face MK Dons in the League Cup later tonight.