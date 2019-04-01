×
Liverpool news: Mohamed Salah reveals what Jurgen Klopp said in the dressing room after win against Tottenham

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
News
592   //    01 Apr 2019, 09:31 IST

Mohamed Salah failed to score in his last eight outings for the Reds


What's the story?

Liverpool attacker, Mohamed Salah revealed Jurgen Klopp told his players that beating Tottenham was more important than playing well.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool regained their place at the top of the Premier League table, as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds are chasing their first league title since 1990 but faces a tough competition from Manchester City, who are just two points behind them despite playing a game less than the Merseysiders.

On the other, Mohamed Salah scored 17 league goals thus far this season, just two less than Sergio Aguero in the race for the Premier League Golden Shoe.

However, the Egyptian's scoring boots went missing the last few games, as he failed to score in his last eight outings in all competitions - his longest dry spell in a Liverpool shirt.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Sky Sports (via Mirror), Mohamed Salah revealed what Jurgen Klopp said in the dressing room after a 2-1 against Tottenham Hotspur.

He said,

I went to the dressing room and I spoke to the manager. He said that it isn’t about playing good but the most important thing is to find a way of winning points.

He further elaborated,

The big teams always find a way to get the points.
Today we didn’t play the top of our game but we won the game that is the most important thing - that is a big team.

The Egyptian also revealed that the Reds want to win the Premier League title for the fans.

The Kop today, it was crazy. They just want to win the Premier League and we are doing everything to make that happen. They help us a lot during the game. Everything changes with the fans - always.

What's next?

Liverpool will play Southampton next in the league before hosting FC Porto at the Anfield for the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals on April 10.



