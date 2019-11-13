Liverpool News: Mohamed Salah ruled out of Egypt's upcoming AFCON qualifiers due to ankle injury

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

What's the story?

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has withdrawn from the Egypt squad for their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers due to an ankle injury.

In case you didn't know...

Salah picked up a knock on his left ankle after a challenge from Manchester City's Fernandinho during the Merseysiders' high-stakes Premier League clash with the defending champions on Sunday.

The 27-year-old, however, continued the game after receiving treatment and netted the Reds' second goal of the night. He was later substituted by Jurgen Klopp a few minutes before the final whistle.

The Egypt international was due to play for his national side in AFCON qualifiers against Kenya and Comoros Islands this week.

The heart of the matter

Salah has now been ruled out of the upcoming AFCON qualifiers after due assessment by Egypt's medical team. The physios believe the Liverpool star's injury, which was sustained from a challenge by Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury earlier last month, has been aggravated during the clash against Manchester City and needed time to heal.

The former Roma forward has avoided serious ramifications from the challenge but was left out of one Liverpool game before returning to the squad.

An official statement on the EFA's official Twitter page read, "Medical tests have confirmed Salah is not ready for Kenya and Comoros."

Liverpool FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Salah is expected to return to Liverpool for further tests and the club will hope their star talisman recovers before the international break ends.

What's next?

Liverpool have an eight-point lead at the summit of the Premier League, following their crucial victory over Manchester City over the weekend. They will return to action on November 23rd when they face Crystal Palace in the league.

Meanwhile, Egypt are scheduled to face Kenya in their first AFCON qualifier of the group stage on Thursday.