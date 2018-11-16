×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Liverpool News: Kenny Dalglish knighted, Rodgers makes honest assessment, and much more - November 16, 2018

Sudarshan Venkatesan
ANALYST
News
55   //    16 Nov 2018, 21:56 IST

Kenny Dalglish knighted
Kenny Dalglish knighted

All the latest Liverpool news in one place.

#1 Kop Hero Kenny Dalglish receives Knighthood

Earlier today, Liverpool legend and Scottish Great Kenny Dalglish received the knighthood at Buckingham Palace for his contributions towards football and to the families who were affected by the Hillsborough tragedy in 1989. Additionally, Kenny and his wife Marina raised 10 million for the charity.

His contributions towards the affected Liverpool fans is one of the reasons why he is seen as a hero among the Kop faithful. He spoke to the media, "They were fantastically supportive of the football club and at that instance, it was important for us to turn supporter. They needed a bit of help, we wanted to help them, and I'm sure they would have done the same for us - I think that's what life is all about."

Sir Kenny Dalglish says he is "humbled" to be knighted. "You feel humble. When you start off in your life, what do you want? You just want to play football. And when you play football, what do you want to do? You want to try and be successful, be a professional footballer, try and win something."

#2 Brendan Rodgers makes honest assessment of his Liverpool tenure

Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers made an honest assessment about his Liverpool tenure and calls it as an "emotional rollercoaster". He came so close to breaking the League title deadlock for the Reds, but the failure to qualify for the Champions League next season and a poor start to the succeeding season cost him the job. 

The Irish International spoke to the Coaches Voice "I had left Liverpool in October. It was early in the season, only eight league games in. I took the call on the Sunday evening, after the Merseyside derby. The owners felt they needed to make a change. I accepted the decision, and from that point I was no longer the Liverpool manager."

"On the Monday, I was offered another job. But I had always felt that I wanted to go in, where I could, at the beginning of a season.

"On top of that, I needed the recovery. Needed to get away. Liverpool had been an emotional rollercoaster. At such a huge club, one of the great clubs of the world, even the good days are difficult. I enjoyed every single minute of it, but it had taken a toll," he added.

#3 Georginio Wijnaldum lauds praise about Virgil Van Dijk

Liverpool's midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has lauded praise about Virgil Van Dijk. The Dutch international has made an immense difference at the back, but he adds on that other defenders are also stepping to showcase their qualities.

Speaking to Liverpool FC, Wijnaldum told "I think Virgil has made a difference in the last line because he is a good defender, a big defender. He is an extra man who can defend set-pieces as well. He is a leader in the last line who not only helps himself with his quality but also the players next to him and so he really helps the team."

“But it is not only Virgil, the team helps him also – the players who play next to him or in front of him and the goalkeeper too because we all have to communicate with each other and help each other. It is good teamwork that makes us do things so well, but of course he has made a real difference since he came.”





Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Virgil van Dijk Georginio Wijnaldum
Sudarshan Venkatesan
ANALYST
Avid football follower, writer, LFC Supporter, Chennaiyin FC Assistant Media Manager.
Liverpool news: Van Dijk vows to keep going hard, Keita...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: FSG deny takeover, Klopp happy with Van...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Barcelona target Chelsea...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Klopp wants clubs to adhere with FFP,...
RELATED STORY
5 Star players who almost signed for Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Liverpool prepare €100...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Alisson credits Liverpool's defence,...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool: Every opening-day fixture of the last decade
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool are performing well under Jurgen...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Klopp reveals January transfer plans,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
24 Nov EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
24 Nov FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
24 Nov MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
24 Nov WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
24 Nov WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
24 Nov TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us