Liverpool News: Kenny Dalglish knighted, Rodgers makes honest assessment, and much more - November 16, 2018

Sudarshan Venkatesan FOLLOW ANALYST News 55 // 16 Nov 2018, 21:56 IST

Kenny Dalglish knighted

All the latest Liverpool news in one place.

#1 Kop Hero Kenny Dalglish receives Knighthood

Earlier today, Liverpool legend and Scottish Great Kenny Dalglish received the knighthood at Buckingham Palace for his contributions towards football and to the families who were affected by the Hillsborough tragedy in 1989. Additionally, Kenny and his wife Marina raised 10 million for the charity.

His contributions towards the affected Liverpool fans is one of the reasons why he is seen as a hero among the Kop faithful. He spoke to the media, "They were fantastically supportive of the football club and at that instance, it was important for us to turn supporter. They needed a bit of help, we wanted to help them, and I'm sure they would have done the same for us - I think that's what life is all about."

Sir Kenny Dalglish says he is "humbled" to be knighted. "You feel humble. When you start off in your life, what do you want? You just want to play football. And when you play football, what do you want to do? You want to try and be successful, be a professional footballer, try and win something."

#2 Brendan Rodgers makes honest assessment of his Liverpool tenure

Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers made an honest assessment about his Liverpool tenure and calls it as an "emotional rollercoaster". He came so close to breaking the League title deadlock for the Reds, but the failure to qualify for the Champions League next season and a poor start to the succeeding season cost him the job.

The Irish International spoke to the Coaches Voice "I had left Liverpool in October. It was early in the season, only eight league games in. I took the call on the Sunday evening, after the Merseyside derby. The owners felt they needed to make a change. I accepted the decision, and from that point I was no longer the Liverpool manager."

"On the Monday, I was offered another job. But I had always felt that I wanted to go in, where I could, at the beginning of a season.

"On top of that, I needed the recovery. Needed to get away. Liverpool had been an emotional rollercoaster. At such a huge club, one of the great clubs of the world, even the good days are difficult. I enjoyed every single minute of it, but it had taken a toll," he added.

#3 Georginio Wijnaldum lauds praise about Virgil Van Dijk

Liverpool's midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has lauded praise about Virgil Van Dijk. The Dutch international has made an immense difference at the back, but he adds on that other defenders are also stepping to showcase their qualities.

Speaking to Liverpool FC, Wijnaldum told "I think Virgil has made a difference in the last line because he is a good defender, a big defender. He is an extra man who can defend set-pieces as well. He is a leader in the last line who not only helps himself with his quality but also the players next to him and so he really helps the team."

“But it is not only Virgil, the team helps him also – the players who play next to him or in front of him and the goalkeeper too because we all have to communicate with each other and help each other. It is good teamwork that makes us do things so well, but of course he has made a real difference since he came.”