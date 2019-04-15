×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Liverpool News: One stunning graph that shows why Virgil van Dijk is the best defender in Europe

Nidhun Thankachan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
56   //    15 Apr 2019, 09:31 IST

Virgil van Dijk has arguably been the best defender in the world this season.
Virgil van Dijk has arguably been the best defender in the world this season.

What's the story?

Virgil van Dijk is believed to be the key reason behind Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool currently sitting in pole position in the English Premier League table as well as being the bookies favorite to lift the UEFA Champions League. But how does he compare to the other standout defenders in Europe?

Going by the latest stats from WhoScored.com the Dutch captain stands head and shoulders above his competition, both in terms of dominating the box and being impossible to get past for even the best attackers in Europe.


In case you didn't know...

The 27-year-old defender has rejuvenated the Liverpool back line since his arrival from Southampton and his leadership and intelligence has seen the Reds concede a meager 20 goals in the league so far, the best defensive record among all the teams in England. Perhaps the biggest indication of his impact on the club's results is the fact that he has won four Man of the Match Awards in this season's EPL- a feat unheard of among central defenders.

The heart of the matter

When drawing a scatter graph to best analyze a central defender's attributes, the two most relevant statistics are aerial duels won per game and occasions where the defender was dribbled past per game.

While the first relay's the amount of dominance the centre back has in his box, the second illustrates how difficult even the best forwards find it to get past the said defender.

As per latest stats - a scatter graph in terms of aerial duels won and occasions where the defender was dribbled past per game (centre backs of UEFA Champions League Round of 16 sides only included) reveals the true picture of Van Dijk's dominance this season in Europe.

The Dutch captain is the only central defender among the top 16 UCL sides to never have been dribbled past!

The next best in terms of attackers finding them near impossible to dribble past are Real Madrid's Raphael Varane (0.1), Juventus' Daniel Rugani (0.1) and Andrea Barzagli (0.1), and Dortmund'sd's Abdou Diallo (0.1).

When it comes to dominating the box, Van Dijk averages 4.2 aerial duels won per game, which is the fourth best stat amongst the top 16 UCL clubs. He is behind only Olympique Lyon's Marcelo (4.6), FC Porto's Pepe (4.6) and Felipe (4.3)

Advertisement
Scatter Graph-Aerial duels won vs Dribbled past (Per Game stats)Europe's Top 16 Clubs
Scatter Graph-Aerial duels won vs Dribbled past (Per Game stats)Europe's Top 16 Clubs

What's next?

Liverpool's next match is against Portuguese giants FC Porto away on Wednesday as they look to seal progress to the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League, carrying a 2-0 advantage into the tie.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool consolidated their position at the top of the EPL table with a sensational 2-0 victory yesterday against Chelsea. Their closest rivals, Manchester City, who are just 2 points behind, however, have a game in hand. The Reds travel to Cardiff for their next EPL match on 21st Sunday.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football FC Porto Football Raphael Varane Virgil van Dijk
Nidhun Thankachan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Football tactics and stats afficionado from Kerala, India's Dortmund
Champions League: Liverpool 2-0 Porto: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 3 reasons behind Liverpool's 2-0 win over Porto
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Liverpool 2-0 Porto - Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
Jurgen Klopp press conference: This team never gives up, says Liverpool boss ahead of Porto Champions League clash
RELATED STORY
Virgil van Dijk vs Sergio Ramos - Who is the world's best defender?
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 2-0 FC Porto: 3 men who won the game for The Reds
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Porto - UEFA Champions League Match Preview
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Virgil Van Dijk is not the best defender in the world
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Jose Mourinho slams VAR for not sending off Mo Salah for the challenge on Danilo
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Quarter-finals
FT LIV POR
2 - 0
 Liverpool vs Porto
FT TOT MAN
1 - 0
 Tottenham vs Manchester City
FT AJA JUV
1 - 1
 Ajax vs Juventus
FT MAN BAR
0 - 1
 Manchester United vs Barcelona
17 Apr JUV AJA 12:30 AM Juventus vs Ajax
17 Apr BAR MAN 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Manchester United
18 Apr POR LIV 12:30 AM Porto vs Liverpool
18 Apr MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
European Qualifiers
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us