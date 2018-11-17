×
Liverpool news: Oxlade-Chamberlain eyes a comeback this season, Alexander-Arnold speaks highly about Klopp and much more

Sudarshan Venkatesan
ANALYST
News
280   //    17 Nov 2018, 22:00 IST

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is eyeing to make his comeback before the end of this season

All the latest Liverpool news in one place.

#1 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is eyeing to make a comeback before the end of the season

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is eyeing to make his comeback before the end of this season.

The English international ruptured his left knee when he attempted a sliding tackle against AS Roma in the Champions League Semi-final. He looked totally reinvigorated under Klopp's method during the second part of last season.

Oxlade-Chamberlain spoke to Liverpool FC TV,

“I'd love to be able to make an appearance at least before the end of the season. The next target for me is to build up more in the gym towards being able to run outside again. I'll probably have to do two months of running which isn't my favourite thing.
“Once the ball comes out, it will become easier. I've already started passing a ball inside which feels good. When I get outside, I'll feel a lot closer. Even when I'm back, I won't be fully at the races but it would be nice to get a few appearances before the end of the season. Probably more mentally, to prove I can do it. Then I have a good pre-season and start afresh next season.”

#2 Trent Alexander-Arnold speaks highly about Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who made his debut for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp has highly spoken about the German.

The full-back who has made the right flank his from last season is one of the integral players in the Liverpool squad right now. The 20-year-old is one of the few contenders for the golden boy award.

The Liverpool defender said

“He demands a lot from his players and that’s why he’s had a lot of success throughout his career. We’ve all bought into the ideas that he’s brought into the team. I think with the right mentality the team can go a long way and with the mindset that he’s brought we’ve pushed forward over the past three years and I’m sure we can move even further ahead in the next few years.
“He obviously wants the best from everyone in his team and I like his honesty. He’s always straight with you and that’s good because you know what he’s saying is the truth, so you really listen to it and apply it to yourself. I think the way he goes about it is perfect. He knows when to be harsh with someone and when to put his arm around someone and help them along in tough times. I’ve experienced that a few times and it’s helped me to keep on performing.”

#3 Jurgen Klopp - Sadio Mane is world class

There were several eyebrows raised when Liverpool decided to pursue a deal for Sadio Mane.

Only Jurgen Klopp believed the talent which the Senegal International possessed when the Reds signed him for £34 million from Southampton in 2016.

Fast forward, the Liverpool forward has scored 40 goals and has assisted his teammates on 18 occasions in 87 appearances.

The Reds boss has praised Mane's versatility and believes he is world class

"Since he came in he helped the team so much, he improved so much. He is an outstanding offensive player. If you ask me if he is a striker, yes, from time to time; is he a midfielder, yes, from time to time; he can probably play a slightly deeper position as well – we don’t have to play him there because we have other players there but he could play it as well."
"He is physically strong, technically strong, he is unbelievably quick, he is quick in mind as well, and he is a good shooter with both feet. That makes a good player and he is a fantastic person. He needed more confidence when he came in, the start was really good but I think he was a bit surprised by himself."
"Everything was good until the first time his shape dropped a little bit and then he struggled a bit with that, because he needed to get used to that he is a world-class player. Now, he knows that much better. That helps us. He is a really good player." Klopp said.




