Liverpool News: Ray Clemence urges Jurgen Klopp to spend in the transfer window

Liverpool have improved remarkably under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp.

What's the story?

Former Liverpool goalkeeper, Ray Clemence, has urged Jurgen Klopp to spend big in the transfer window in order to keep up with Manchester City.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool were one of the biggest Premier League spenders in the transfer market last season as they signed Alisson, Naby Keita and more. With their huge spending, the Reds' efforts have paid off on the field. Liverpool won the Champions League last season and finished just one point behind Premier League champions, Manchester City.

The Reds have been pretty silent in this transfer window and made just one signing so far. The 17-year-old defender Sepp van den Berg had recently signed for Liverpool from PEC Zwolle.

The heart of the matter

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Ray Clemence warned Klopp to spend big in order to challenge Pep Guardiola's side next season.

According to the English media, he said,

"The thing is – and Liverpool and Klopp will know this better than anyone – you’ve got to keep trying to get better."

"What they did last year was great, but they still finished second and I’m sure City will be looking to improve."

"For Liverpool to keep up, they need to make purchases as well. They have to go up another level because of the way City play."

"They got 97 points, lost one game all season and came second. That’s just incredible and it’s why I’m delighted they won the Champions League. To have won nothing would have been unbelievable."

Clemence implied that in order to perform as well as Manchester City, Liverpool will have to bring in new players this summer. He further elaborated,

"For the football club – and Jurgen – the longer it went on without winning anything, despite playing so well, the pressure would have got more and more and more. Klopp was allowed four years, which a lot of managers wouldn’t have been given if they didn't win something."

"He was allowed that time because the board and fans realised what he was trying to do."

"Now they’ve got the monkey off their back, they’ve won something. I know myself that doesn’t mean it becomes easier the following year. Because you’ve won something, other clubs are even more determined to try and beat you. But at least you know you can do it now – and you know how you did it."

The 70-year-old explained that Klopp had the trust from the board over the last few seasons. Having just won a trophy, clubs will be eager to stop Liverpool from repeating their feat. Hence, it is important for Liverpool to invest in new players.

What's next?

Liverpool will kick start their preparations for the next season with a friendly against against Tranmere Rovers.