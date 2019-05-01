×
Liverpool News: Reds fans grab attention in Barcelona ahead of crucial Champions League clash

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
594   //    01 May 2019, 16:00 IST

Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

What's the news?

If reports are to be believed, Liverpool fans were involved in unsavoury acts in Barcelona ahead of the crucial Champions League fixture tonight. There are also multiple reports of assault leading to arrests in Barcelona.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona will face Liverpool twice in a span of 10 days in the two-legged semi-final fixture of the Champions League.

Barcelona secured their eighth LaLiga of the past 11 years, following their win against Levante last weekend. The Blaugrana are in the semi-finals of the Champions League after three years and are firm favourites to win the Copa Del Rey. The Catalan giants are eyeing a third historic treble in the club's history.

On the other hand, Liverpool is still fighting for the Premier League title with just two games remaining in the league. The Reds sit second on the league table, just one point behind leaders, Manchester City. After making it to the Champions League finals last season, Jurgen Klopp's men will be looking to secure their 6th Champions League triumph.

The Reds defeated Bayern Munich and Porto in the knockout rounds, while the Catalan giants knocked out Lyon and Manchester United to reach the semi-finals. Blaugrana captain, Lionel Messi, remains the top scorer in the current campaign with 10 goals. 

The heart of the matter

Disturbing scenes have been shared on social media regarding the disrespectful acts of Liverpool fans, and there are multiple reports of arrests due to assault.

A disturbing scene where the away fans assaulted and pushed a local is making the rounds on social media. The images also show that the travelling fans littered the public area with garbage.

Moreover, six Liverpool fans were arrested due to assault on hotel workers, and there are ugly images of away fans disrespecting the beautiful city of Barcelona.

Liverpool CEO, Peter Moore, was quick to send a message, tweeting that the fans should respect the beautiful city and treat it in a proper manner.

What's next?

Barcelona will host Liverpool tonight at the Camp Nou.

Contact Us