Liverpool News Roundup: Reds eye a move for Benfica striker, Riise wants to see his compatriot play at Anfield, and more - 5 October 2021

After their thrilling 2-2 draw against Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, Liverpool will hope their players return from the international break without picking up any injuries.

The Reds are still unbeaten in the Premier League and are just a point behind league leaders Chelsea.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as of October 5, 2021.

Alisson says new quarantine rules have not solved anything

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has hit out at the new quarantine rules players need to follow after returning from red-listed countries.

Alisson, along with teammates Fabinho, Sadio Mane, and Kostas Tsimikas, are expected to serve a 10-day mandatory quarantine period in “bespoke facilities”.

However, they will be allowed to leave quarantine at least once a day to play or train. Alisson feels the decision has not done anything to resolve the problem.

“Resolved I don't say, because they solved a problem with another for us players. We will represent our team, which is our obligation, we are all very honoured. Going there and doing this, we are already far from our family, when go back, we have to stay away from them for another 10 days.

"Even with us fully vaccinated, even so, we have to go back and quarantine. We don't want to be privileged, we just want the decisions taken to be coherent with reality. We understand the situation in the world, but the decisions that have been taken don't make any sense."

Liverpool linked with Darwin Nunez swoop

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Benfica forward Darwin Nunez as they look to add more firepower to their attack.

The Reds decided not to add backup to their attack this past summer, signing only one player in the shape of defender Ibrahima Konate.

Manchester United, Manchester City, and Chelsea are also reportedly interested in the secondary striker, as per Daily Star.

Manchester United, Manchester City, and Chelsea are also reportedly interested in the secondary striker, as per Daily Star.

Nunez reportedly has a mammoth release clause of £125 million in his current contract, but he might be sold for around £70 million.

The 22-year-old has hit the ground running this season, and put in a stellar display against Barcelona in Benfica’s last Champions League group game.

Former Liverpool star says Haaland would fit well at the club

Former Liverpool star John Arne Riise believes Erling Haaland is an "unbelievable player" and would suit Jurgen Klopp’s style of football.

The Norwegian is perhaps the hottest property on the transfer market at the moment, and has already been linked with several top clubs in Europe, including Chelsea and Real Madrid.

The Norwegian is perhaps the hottest property on the transfer market at the moment, and has already been linked with several top clubs in Europe, including Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Riise, however, would love to see his compatriot play at Anfield in the future.

"Obviously I would love to have him at Liverpool, because he’s an unbelievable player. He's in great form, and I think he would suit Jurgen Klopp’s style of football. I also think he would love Liverpool as a club," Riise said.

