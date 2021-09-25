Liverpool News Roundup: Reds monitoring West Ham United ace, PSG to provide competition for Franck Kessie, and more - 25 September 2021

After a convincing 3-0 EFL Cup win against Norwich City, Liverpool will look to continue their impressive form in the Premier League when they face Brentford on Saturday.

The Reds have some key fixtures on the horizon. They will travel to Porto for Matchday 2 of the Champions League next week after their clash against Brentford.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as of September 25, 2021.

Liverpool keen on signing Jarrod Bowen

Liverpool’s search for attacking depth could end with West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen in the winter transfer window, as per The Independent.

The Reds will be without the duo of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in January as the duo will be participating in the AFCON. Liverpool need more depth and have been linked with a move for Bowen.

The 24-year old impressed against Manchester United in the third round of the League Cup and has a contract with the Hammers that runs until 2025.

West Ham are in a good position to demand a high fee for Bowen as Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in signing the talented attacker. They will look to make a profit on the £22 million they paid to sign him from Hull City.

PSG interested in signing Liverpool target Kessie

PSG are reportedly interested in signing Franck Kessie from AC Milan. The midfielder’s current contract with the Serie A side expires in the summer of 2022, and he has been linked with several top European clubs.

Liverpool are expected to strengthen their midfield either in January or in the summer transfer window of 2022. Kessie is being seen as a natural replacement for Gini Wijnaldum, who Liverpool failed to replace.

The Reds, however, could lose out to PSG, who have identified Kessie as an alternative to Paul Pogba. Like Kessie, Pogba will be a free agent in July next year.

Pogba, however, could yet extend his stay at Old Trafford as Manchester United are open to offering him a new contract.

Klopp says loan spell has helped Minamino

Jürgen Klopp has explained that the loan spell at Southampton helped Takumi Minamino last season.

"He is an outstanding talent," said the German. "Everything was difficult when he joined and you need to get used to the Premier League.

"It helped massively going to Southampton and he came back a different player and a different package. Players need time," he added.

Minamino scored a brace against Norwich City in the third round of the EFL Cup and could get more playing time for the Reds in the coming weeks.

