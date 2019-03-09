Liverpool news: "Some players just see Van Dijk and kick the ball away" - Ex-Arsenal star believes Liverpool center back is the best defender in the world

Virgil van Dijk transformed Liverpool's defence

What's the news?

Former Arsenal star and Sky Sports football expert Paul Merson believes that Virgil van Dijk is the best defender in the world, so much so that attackers are perhaps scared to go up against him.

In case you didn't know...

With just 15 goals conceded in 29 league games, Liverpool boast the best defensive record in the Premier League this season and Virgil van Dijk is among the prime reasons behind it. The Dutchman is in a terrific form since his move from Southampton in January 2018 and was included in the FIFA FIFPro World XI 5th team last year.

The 27-year-old has completed 2089 passes in the league this season, with an impressive accuracy rate of 90 percent. Along with his impressive tackle success rate of 74 percent, he also won 134 of his 177 aerial duels. Also to mention, no player who has gone shoulder-to-shoulder with him this season so far has managed to complete a dribble.

The heart of the matter

Paul Merson lavished praise on Virgil van Dijk and opined that the Dutchman is the favorite to win the PFA Player of the Year.

He said:

"He's unbelievable. He's so good, it's scary. He's the best in the world, and I think by a long way, as a defensive centre-half.

Some players just see Van Dijk and kick the ball away. I saw Theo Walcott last week, he went down the right, Van Dijk comes across, and he thinks: 'Uh oh…' and kicks the ball away. Normally, Theo would try to take someone on with his pace.

I can't talk highly enough of him. He's Alan Hansen. You can put his kit back in the skip for next week, you don't even have to wash it, he can wear it again. He's absolutely different class."

He further elaborated:

"This man is a colossus. In more ways than his 6ft 4in frame. The way he strikes that pose on that pitch. He is imposing.

It's the way he glides through games, reading it. Last week, people were saying after half an hour that Dominic Calvert Lewin was having a fantastic game. He was inside the top pocket of Virgil. I've seen that even more in him, the leadership. He's set his standards high, and he maintains them. He's a nine or 10 out of 10 every week."

What's next?

Liverpool have kept 17 clean sheets in the Premier League thus far this season and Virgil van Dijk will be looking forward to adding more to this already impressive tally when the Reds go up against Burnley on March 10.

