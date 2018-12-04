Liverpool News: Star defender feels his side can stay shoulder-to-shoulder with Manchester City

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

What's the story?

Liverpool youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold believes his side can challenge fellow pacesetters Manchester City till the very end. The 20-year-old added that the last-gasp win over Everton has given the Reds much-needed momentum heading into a busy month of footballing action.

In case you didn't know...

Divock Origi's fortuitous 96th minute winner against fierce rivals Everton ensured that the two-point gap between Jurgen Klopp's troops and Cityzens was restored. Although the result appeared harsh on Marco Silva's side, Liverpool, at the end of the day, showed that they can grind three points out of a fixture - an ingredient present in champion teams.

The heart of the matter

For the right back, the main positives from the game were the clean sheet and the team's knack of staying in the game. He remarked:

"It's important for us to stay in the game. Keeping a clean sheet gives us the foundation to go and do these things. I think we've shown with PSG at home and then Chelsea away and now Everton - three times this season - that something that we're doing is staying in games and then producing in the last minutes."

Liverpool head coach, the charismatic Jurgen Klopp, was charged with misconduct by the Football Association for his wild celebrations after the injury time winner. The right back had his say on the incident. He continued:

"It's something you dream of. It's very special to play in the Merseyside derby and especially win.

Emotions get the best of you, especially in games like this. Everybody probably thought we'd settled for the draw but we've shown this season that we dig deep many a time and come up with the goods late on."

He added:

"It's one that all the players will remember for a long time and hopefully the fans will as well because we've dominated the fixture for so long and we've extended it."

Video

At 20, Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the best emerging talents in England, if not in Europe.

What's next?

As the midweek round of fixtures breath down heavily upon us, Liverpool take on a struggling Burnley side at Turf Moor. Following that, they travel to Bournemouth over the weekend.

