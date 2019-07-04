×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Liverpool news: Steve Nicol names two players the Reds should sign this summer

Uday Partap Singh
ANALYST
News
207   //    04 Jul 2019, 00:40 IST

Jurgen Klopp has remained silent in the transfer market this season.
Jurgen Klopp has remained silent in the transfer market this season.

What's the story?

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol named two players he wants his former club to sign this summer.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool have remained silent in the ongoing transfer window so far and signed just one player. Highly-rated youngster Sepp van den Berg joined the Reds for £1.3 million from PEC Zwolle last month.

On the contrary, the Merseysiders were the biggest Premier League spenders in the transfer market last summer, as they signed four players for a combined fee of £177 million. Their investment last year worked well on the field and they were crowned as the champions of Europe in June for the first time since 2005.

Jurgen Klopp's troops also recorded their highest ever points tally in their Premier League history, but unfortunately, it proved to be insufficient to win them their first league title in 29 years.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to ESPN, Steve Nicol urged Jurgen Klopp to sign Matthijs de Ligt and James Maddison this summer.

He said:

"Yes they could do with signing some players.
"If you have a wish list, then my wish list would be another centre-back. Somebody like De Ligt I think would be incredible.

He further elaborated:

Advertisement
"I also would like somebody in the middle of the park who can do a little bit more than getting the ball back.
"Somebody like a James Maddison who has the ability to pick a pass and to score a goal."

Matthijs de Ligt has been reportedly close to signing for Juventus, whereas James Maddison has been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United recently.

What's next?

The summer transfer window will remain open till 8th August and Liverpool still have plenty of time left to make improvements in their squad for next season.



Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football Matthijs de Ligt James Maddison
Advertisement
Liverpool: Two players the Reds must sign this summer to become unstoppable next season
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Former Reds defender urges the club to sign Alderweireld next season
RELATED STORY
5 players Liverpool should sell this summer
RELATED STORY
5 players Liverpool could sign in the 2019 summer transfer window
RELATED STORY
3 high profile players Liverpool could sign in the summer
RELATED STORY
5 players Liverpool could sign to help catch Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: 'His head has gone' - The Reds' legend says Mohamed Salah's current form could hand Manchester City the Premier League title
RELATED STORY
Liverpool: 3 summer signings that could help the Reds dethrone Manchester City next season
RELATED STORY
4 players Liverpool could sell this summer
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: Reds to sign 17-year-old Dutchman Sepp van den Berg from PEC Zwolle
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us