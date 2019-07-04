Liverpool news: Steve Nicol names two players the Reds should sign this summer

Jurgen Klopp has remained silent in the transfer market this season.

What's the story?

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol named two players he wants his former club to sign this summer.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool have remained silent in the ongoing transfer window so far and signed just one player. Highly-rated youngster Sepp van den Berg joined the Reds for £1.3 million from PEC Zwolle last month.

On the contrary, the Merseysiders were the biggest Premier League spenders in the transfer market last summer, as they signed four players for a combined fee of £177 million. Their investment last year worked well on the field and they were crowned as the champions of Europe in June for the first time since 2005.

Jurgen Klopp's troops also recorded their highest ever points tally in their Premier League history, but unfortunately, it proved to be insufficient to win them their first league title in 29 years.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to ESPN, Steve Nicol urged Jurgen Klopp to sign Matthijs de Ligt and James Maddison this summer.

He said:

"Yes they could do with signing some players.

"If you have a wish list, then my wish list would be another centre-back. Somebody like De Ligt I think would be incredible.

He further elaborated:

"I also would like somebody in the middle of the park who can do a little bit more than getting the ball back.

"Somebody like a James Maddison who has the ability to pick a pass and to score a goal."

Matthijs de Ligt has been reportedly close to signing for Juventus, whereas James Maddison has been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United recently.

What's next?

The summer transfer window will remain open till 8th August and Liverpool still have plenty of time left to make improvements in their squad for next season.