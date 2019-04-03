Liverpool news: The Reds are my pick to win the Champions League, says Bayern Munich legend

Uday Jaria FOLLOW ANALYST News 96 // 03 Apr 2019, 20:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool are the most successful English team in the Champions League

What's the story?

Former Bayern Munich star, Lothar Matthäus backs Liverpool to win the Champions League this season.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool are the most successful English club in the history of the Champions League as they won the trophy five times so far. The Reds came close to lifting the trophy for the sixth time last season, but they lost 3-1 against Real Madrid in the finals of the tournament.

Nevetherless, the Merseysiders are performing well in Europe's Elite competition this season as well and have booked their place in the quarterfinals of the tournament after beating Bayern Munich 3-1 on aggregate in the round-of-16 tie.

Jurgen Klopp's troops are drawn to play against FC Porto in the quarter-finals of the competition, whom they defeated 5-0 on aggregate when both teams meet in the round-of-16 phase of the competition last season.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Goal, Bayern Munich legend, Lothar Matthäus said that Liverpool are his favorite to lift the Champions League trophy this season.

He said:

"Other countries have had dry stretches and our teams have met strong opponents in the round of 16.

"Last year Bayern had Besiktas, this time Liverpool, my personal favourite for the title."

He further elaborated:

Advertisement

"Bayern did not deserve to progress through both games. You do not expect so much from Schalke anyway, considering their Bundesliga results this season.

"They played above their standards last season when they became runners-up.

He also gives his verdict on Borussia Dortmund's performance against Tottenham Hotspur.

"Dortmund had a good first half against Tottenham both in the first leg and in the second leg. That's not enough at this level. If you want to progress against a top team, you have to produce a top performance in both games over 90 minutes."

What's next?

Liverpool are scheduled to play against Southampton in the league next before hosting FC Porto at Anfield for the first leg of the quarter-finals tie of the Champions League on April 10.

Advertisement