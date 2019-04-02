×
Liverpool news: The Reds are showing a mark of a championship winning side, said former star

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
News
88   //    02 Apr 2019, 08:37 IST

Liverpool are in a good position to win the Premier League this season
Liverpool are in a good position to win the Premier League this season

What's the story?

Former Liverpool star, Gary Gillespie has said that The Reds are collecting the points despite not playing well, which is a mark of a Championship winning side.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool are currently at the top of the Premier League table and are desperately trying to end their 29-year long title drought.

The Merseysiders have registered 79 points in 32 league games thus far this season, which puts them two points ahead of their closest rivals Manchester City, who have played a game less than them.

Jurgen Klopp's troops are also doing well in the Champions League this campaign and have booked their place in the quarterfinals of the tournament by defeating Bayern Munich in the round-of-16 tie.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Love Sport Radio, former Liverpool star, Gary Gillespie said that Liverpool are showing the traits of a Championship winning side by collecting points while playing badly.

He said:

"[Winning when playing badly] is the mark of a championship-winning side,".
"How many times did we see Manchester United do that in their pomp?
"At times, you look at these sorts of scenarios and think 'yes, they didn't play very well and yes they were exceptionally lucky at the end."
He further elaborated:

"But that's what it takes sometimes to win the Premier League. Right throughout the season, you're going to have a balance. 
"Sometimes you're going to play well and not get the result, but sometimes you're going to play poorly and get that little bit of luck."

What's next?

Liverpool will play Southampton at the St Mary's Stadium next before hosting FC Porto at the Anfield for the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals on April 10.

