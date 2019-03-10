×
Liverpool news: The Reds are playing Bayern Munich at the wrong time, says Dietmar Hamann

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
News
724   //    10 Mar 2019, 00:22 IST

Liverpool will play Bayern Munich on March 13
Liverpool will play Bayern Munich on March 13

What's the news

Former Liverpool star Dietmar Hamann believes that the Reds are playing Bayern Munich at the wrong time. Having said that, he tipped the German powerhouse to knock his former team out of the competition.

In case you didn't know...

After a 0-0 draw at the Anfield, Liverpool and Bayern Munich will go up against each other for the second leg of the Champions League round-of-16 tie at the Allianz Arena on March 13.

Bayern Munich are currently at the top of the Bundesliga table and will head into the game in high spirits. They have recorded victories in their last five league games and scored 18 and conceded just four goals in the process.

On the other hand, Liverpool have struggled to hit top gear in the last few weeks and thus, registered just two victories in their last six league games.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Racing Post(via Metro), Dietmar Hamann insists that Bayern Munich will knock Liverpool out of the Champions League. He said:

"They will feel they are in a decent position after the 0-0 draw at home and with Virgil van Dijk returning – but I still prefer Bayern. The potential loss to injury of Kingsley Coman is a blow for the German side but they are in superb form, unrecognisable from the first couple of months of the season.
‘Their confidence will contrast with the mood at Liverpool and I’ll take Bayern in another tight, low-scoring encounter."

He also believes that the Reds are facing the Bavarians at the wrong time.

"Liverpool are definitely running into Bayern at the wrong time with a new belief pulsing through the Bavarian ranks," he added.

What's next?

Liverpool are scheduled to play Burnley next in the league, before making a trip to Germany on March 13 in the second leg of the round-of-16 fixture.


