Liverpool news: 'This team should be placed alongside legends even if they finish second in the Premier League', says Reds legend

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 154 // 30 Apr 2019, 15:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Liverpool icon John Aldridge believes that Jurgen Klopp's current squad should be placed alongside the club's legendary teams, even if they do not win the Premier League title this season.

In case you didn't know...

The Reds are currently in the midst of one of the most intense battles for the Premier League title, with defending champions Manchester City adamant on retaining the crown they had earned last year.

Both sides passed the 90-point mark last weekend, with Liverpool recording a thumping 5-0 victory over Huddersfield Town, and City reclaiming their top spot with a 1-0 win over Burnley.

In Europe, Liverpool are looking to progress to their second consecutive Champions League final, as they are set to travel to Camp Nou to face LaLiga champions Barcelona in the first-leg of their semi-final fixture.

The heart of the matter

Aldridge, who is one of the highest goal-scorers in the Premier League, has hailed the current Liverpool squad, stating that he is proud of what the team has achieved this season.

Speaking to Independent.ie, he said, "Whatever happens in the final few weeks of this season, this Liverpool team should be placed alongside some of the great side's in the club's illustrious history."

"That might sound like a grand statement when you reflect on Liverpool teams that won trophy after trophy in the 1970s and 1980s, but I honestly feel this team should be placed alongside the legend of the club, even if they finish second in the Premier League title race."

"The brand of football they play adds to the appeal of a team that have won matches with relentless consistency and as a Liverpool fan, I'm proud of what this team have done for our club."

The former Reds star added, "I know the cynics will say Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has failed again if his side finishes second in the Premier League and don't win the Champions League, but let's get real here."

Advertisement

"Friday night's 5-0 win against Huddersfield moved Liverpool on to 91 points and back to the top of the table, which is an incredible total to have collected with two games still to play."

"Unfortunately, this is a season when record-breaking points total for Liverpool probably won't be enough for them to end the club's 29-year wait for the title, as I fully expect Manchester City to win their final two Premier League games and retain the title."

What's next?

Liverpool will hope to gain some away advantage when they face Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League fixture on Wednesday night.