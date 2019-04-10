×
Liverpool News: Training with Juventus tougher than training with the Reds, says Emre Can

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
10 Apr 2019, 15:28 IST

US Sassuolo v Juventus - Serie A
US Sassuolo v Juventus - Serie A

What's the story?

Midfielder Emre Can has revealed that training with Juventus is tougher than with Liverpool, despite joking that he had complained to Klopp about the intensity of the sessions at Anfield on numerous occasions.

In case you didn't know...

Can had a four-year-stint with Liverpool during which he made 166 appearances for the club. He emerged as an important player for the Reds but eventually moved to Juventus on a free transfer after the 2017-18 season.

Since arriving at Turin, the Germany international has made 31 appearances for the Old Lady and netted four goals so far this campaign.

The heart of the matter

Can has opened up about his training sessions with the Serie A giants and has pointed out the differences in intensity between his current and former clubs.

Speaking to DAZN and Goal, the midfielder said, "I already complained to Jurgen Klopp about the hard training in Liverpool! But the training here at Juventus is a bit tougher. We have to run even more, do more strength training. It was a big challenge for me at the beginning. But now my body has got used to it."

Can added that it was difficult to leave Liverpool especially since he shared a good relationship with boss Jurgen Klopp.

Speaking of his former manager, he said, "He was disappointed. He wanted me to stay in Liverpool, but accepted my decision. He also knew that it was not a decision against him or against Liverpool, but for a new challenge at Juventus."

"I had a wonderful and memorable time in Liverpool and will always be grateful to all the people who have supported me there. I am still in touch with Jurgen Klopp."

What's next?

While Liverpool registered a win against Porto in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final fixture, Juventus, without Can, will face their quarter-final opponents Ajax later tonight.

