Liverpool News: Virgil van Dijk could be forced to move house after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's appointment

Virgil van Dijk has been a key player for the Reds this season

What's the story?

Virgil van Dijk is expected to pack his bags and start hunting for a new place to live after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United appointment. The manager has just signed a three-year deal with the Red Devils, and is expected to move back to England to live with his family.

In case you didn't know...

Virgil van Dijk currently stays in Solskjaer's Cheshire house after his move from Southampton to Liverpool. He has maintained his standard, lived up to his price tag, and been extremely impressive in Liverpool's race for the title.

As for Solskjaer, he is doing equally well with the club that he used to play for. He revived the team's chances of a top-four finish in the EPL and saw them advance into the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League. Thereafter, he was rewarded with a three-year contract from the board, marking his official return to the club

The heart of the matter

Solskjaer's family has been living in Norway all this time, despite his commitments in England. Now that it has been confirmed that he has gotten a job, the family has decided to return and live with Solskjaer.

Van Dijk has been renting the manager's house, whilst the manager stays in a hotel. There has not been any confirmation whether van Dijk would have to move, but Solskjaer has already mentioned that his family will come over in the summer. For now, it is best that both parties focus on the remainder of the season.

What's next?

United will continue their race for top four when they take on Watford at the Old Trafford. They are currently two points behind fourth-placed Arsenal. As for Liverpool, they are at the top of the table, and are two points ahead of Manchester City, having played an extra game. The Reds will face Tottenham this weekend, and the Lilywhites too are in the race to finish in the top-four.

