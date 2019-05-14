×
Liverpool news: Virgil van Dijk could leave if Reds fail to win the Champions League, claims former Tottenham star

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
News
103   //    14 May 2019, 07:45 IST

Virgil van Dijk is among the best defenders in the world
What's the story?

Former Tottenham Hotspur forward Garth Crooks believes that Virgil van Dijk could leave Liverpool if they fail to win the Champions League this season.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool registered their highest ever points tally in the Premier League during the recently concluded campaign, but it proved insufficient and couldn't help them end their 29-year wait for the title. The Merseysiders' 97 point tally fell one point short of Manchester City's 98.

The Reds will now turn all their attention towards the Champions League final against their league rivals, Tottenham Hotspur. The final is set to be played at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on June 2. The Merseysiders reached the final of the competition last year as well but unfortunately lost 3-1 against Real Madrid.

On the other hand, van Dijk joined Liverpool from Southampton for £75 million in 2018 and he has been in tremendous form since then. The Dutchman was awarded the PFA Player of the Season accolade for his exploits during the 2018-19 season.

The heart of the matter

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Garth Crooks claimed that Liverpool could lose van Dijk if they fail to lift the Champions League trophy this season.

He said:

‘I have almost run out of superlatives to describe Virgil van Dijk’s performances this season.
‘What the Dutch international has brought to Liverpool’s defence is almost unquantifiable.

He further added

‘I do feel however, that if Liverpool fail to win the Champions League, and that is by no means certain, it may hasten Van Dijk’s departure.
‘Players of his class need to be playing for the best team in the world.’

What's next?

Liverpool will square up against Tottenham Hotspur in the final of the Champions League on June 2.


UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Virgil van Dijk
