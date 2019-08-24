Liverpool news: Virgil van Dijk names the toughest opponent he has faced and the best player he has played with

Virgil van Dijk revealed that Sergio Aguero is the toughest player he ever played against.

What's the story?

Virgil van Dijk has revealed that Sergio Aguero is the toughest opponent he has ever come up against, while Roberto Firmino is the greatest player to have shared the dressing room with him.

The Liverpool defender also named Jurgen Klopp as one of the best managers he has worked with in football.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool spent £75 million to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in the January transfer window of 2018, making him the world's most expensive defender at that time. The Dutchman has been performing superbly since making the switch, further establishing himself among the best defenders in the world.

The 28-year old featured in all of the Reds' league games last season and helped them finish the campaign with the best defensive record in the division. He was awarded the PFA Player of the Season for his consistent performances and has also emerged as a favourite to win the Ballon d'Or this year.

The heart of the matter

Ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash against Arsenal, van Dijk was asked about the greatest player he has played with during his career. He told talkSPORT (via Mirror): "I’m going to be a little bit biased and say one of my team-mates; I would say Roberto Firmino."

The Dutchman was also questioned about the toughest striker he ever faced, and he named Manchester City's Sergio Aguero.

The former Southampton and Celtic defender also claimed that Jurgen Klopp and Ronald Koeman are the greatest managers he has worked with, and he labelled the Reds' 4-0 victory over Barcelona in the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals last season as the greatest match of his career so far.

What's next?

Virgil van Dijk will play a key role for Liverpool when they host Arsenal in their Premier League fixture at Anfield later today. The Merseysiders will look to stay on top of the Premier League table, with closest rivals Manchester City having already dropped points against Tottenham last week.