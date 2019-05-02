×
Liverpool News: Virgil van Dijk's performance against Barcelona slammed by pundits

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
News
02 May 2019, 12:31 IST

Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg
Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

What's the story?

Star Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk was on the losing end of the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg tie against Barcelona at the Camp Nou last night. The Dutchman possibly put in one of his worst performances this season against the Spanish side as both Rio Ferdinand and Arsene Wenger, who works as pundits, criticised his display.

In case you didn't know...

The Liverpool defender was recently named the PFA Player of the Year and was also included in the PFA Team of the Year. Van Dijk has been superb for the Reds this season and has played a huge role in Liverpool's title challenge. However, when it came to facing Lionel Messi, the centre-back clearly struggled to keep the Argentine quiet.

Messi struck twice in the last 15 minutes of the match, helping La Liga Champions to a 3-0. Liverpool now have a mountain to climb if they are to turn the tie around at Anfield next week.

Given his capabilities and heroics this season, Van Dijk surely could have done betterat the Camp Nou. However, in this crucial match, he was clearly not at his best.

The heart of the matter

Former Arsenal manager Wenger was extremely critical of Van Dijk.

'"It is very interesting because Van Dijk covers but he should go with Suarez to cover that ball. 
"Especially from a central defender with that quality, he lets him go. From the start, his position is not bad but he refuses to respond."

Besides Wenger, former Manchester United defender Ferdinand was also left unimpressed with Van Dijk's performance.

"Virgil van Dijk…he’s at fault
"He can see Suarez there, he’s pointing where he wants it. It’s not rocket science.
‘He’s right in front of him – that’s your man – the no9 on the back of his shirt. Static. Virgil van Dijk there was static. It’s criminal."

As much as the former Southampton defender has done well all season, this poor outing will surely remain at the back of his mind for a long period of time.

What's next?

Liverpool will focus their attention back to the Premier League as they are just one point behind leaders Manchester City. They will face Newcastle United at the weekend before hosting Barcelona next week.

UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Barcelona Lionel Messi Virgil van Dijk Arsene Wenger
